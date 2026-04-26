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NEET UG 2026 admit card release date postponed; hall ticket now to release on...

NEET UG 2026 admit card release date postponed; hall ticket now to release on…

NEET UG 2026 admit card release date has been postponed. Students can download the NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG 2026 admit card release date postponed; hall ticket now to release on...(Photo Credit: Freepik)

NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced that the testing agency has postponed the NEET UG 2026 admit card release date. According to the latest update, NEET admit cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on April 27, 2026. In a post on X, NTA wrote, “NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026. Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts. Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated.” To access the NTA NEET UG admit card, a student must enter their application number, password, and captcha code.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download NTA NEET admit card? Check dress code, barred items

NEET UG 2026 admit card release date and time

NTA will publish the NTA NEET UG 2026 admit card by 10 AM on April 27, 2026. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes.

NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026. Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts. Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated. #NEET2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

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The duration of the test would be three hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at exams.nta.nic.in; download link

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download the NTA NEET admit card?

Visit the official website of NEET NTA at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the required login credentials, such as the application number and date of birth. Your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date and time as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre on the Date and time other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card. In case a candidate is unable to download his/ her Admit Card from the website, he or she may approach the Help Line between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM or write an email to NTA at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

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