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NEET UG 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA NEET OMR sheets scanning still in progress, re-test provisional answer key OUT; direct link, fee refund details

NEET UG Re-test Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key for the re-examination has been released on its website. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG 2026 answer key at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

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NEET UG 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA NEET OMR sheets scanning still in progress, re-test provisional answer key OUT; direct link, fee refund details(Photo Credit: PTI)

NEET UG Re-test Answer Key 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG Answer Key on its official website. The NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key has been released for the re-examination held on June 21, on its website. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG 2026 answer key at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). Along with the NEET provisional key, the National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) held in June on the website https://nta.ac.in/.

With a view to ensure that no candidate is inconvenienced and that every eligible candidate has a fair chance to receive the refund, NTA has decided to provide one final opportunity to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details on the NTA portal. On logging in, candidates will be presented with the bank account details already submitted by Candidates may proceed in any one of the following ways: them.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key OUT: 3 days left to challenge NTA NEET provisional answer key; OMR sheets scanning still in progress, direct link

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: NEET Fee Re-fund details

If the details displayed are correct: the candidate may simply tick the checkbox provided on the screen confirming that the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code displayed are correct and that they wish to receive the refund in the said account.

If the details are incorrect, or were not submitted earlier: the candidate may enter or update the Bank Account Number and IFSC Code afresh on the portal. If the candidate does not wish to claim the refund: the candidate may select the option of “No Refund”, in which case no refund shall be processed by NTA. Candidates who had earlier opted for “No Refund” and now wish to receive the refund may also revise their option within the same window.

Visit https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and click on the link provided for “Bank Account Details Confirmation / Updation”.

Login using your Application Number and Password.

Complete the OTP based authentication on your registered mobile number.

Click the bank account details button on screen and choose one of the following:

Confirm the existing details by ticking the checkbox, and clicking on the Confirm bank details Button OR Update the details by clicking on the click here link and thereafter entering the correct Beneficiary Name, Bank Account Number, Re-enter Bank Account Number, Bank Name and IFSC Code, OR opt for “No Refund” if you do not wish to claim the refund.

While editing upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque or the first page of the bank passbook showing the account number and IFSC code if available.