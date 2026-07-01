NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: NTA NEET Re-exam final key, result at the earliest; fee refund portal closes on July 7

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key has been released and can be downloaded at neet.nta.nic.in. Know the last date to get fee refund.

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NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: NTA NEET Re-exam final key, result at the earliest; fee refund portal closes on July 7(Photo Credit: ANI)

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has closed the NEET UG Answer Key challenge window. The NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2026 download link has been published at neet.nta.nic.in; the National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM(IST). Along with the answer key, the National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) 2026 on the website nta.ac.in.

When will the NTA release the NEET UG 2026 re-exam final answer key?

Talking about the result, NTA stated,” By enabling expert review of the challenges to commence in parallel with OMR scanning, rather than sequentially after it, the National Testing Agency aims to publish the final answer key and declare the result at the earliest possible date.”

Candidate is required to raise a challenge against a question only under his/her own Question Paper Series Code (the Series Code printed on the cover of the Test Booklet taken home from the examination centre on 21.06.2026). If a challenge is accepted by the subject matter experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all

candidates across all four sets. Candidates therefore do not need to raise the same challenge separately under multiple Series Codes. The Answer Key finalized after the challenge will be treated as final. No challenge/grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after closure of Challenge Window/declaration of result will be entertained.

NTA, in its press notice, said that the processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged will be refunded in full for

every challenge that is accepted by the expert panel. The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by June 28, 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ during the challenge window period.

Why has the NEET UG 2026 fee refund portal been opened?

Meanwhile, NTA had committed to refund the examination fee paid by all candidates in view of the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026. For this purpose, candidates were requested by a Public Notice dated 22.05.2026 to furnish their bank account details on the dedicated NTA portal so that the refund amount could be credited directly to their accounts. In view of the representations received regarding incorrect entries of bank account numbers and IFSC codes by some candidates, NTA reopened the window on 25.06.2026 for correction

of bank details, so that candidates could update or correct their details. With a view to ensuring that no candidate is inconvenienced and that every eligible candidate has a fair chance to receive the refund, NTA has decided to extend the refund portal to all candidates to view, confirm, correct or update their bank account details till July 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM).

Candidates may log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal by visiting https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Click on the link provided for “Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation” after completing two-factor authentication

Access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure the accuracy of the bank account information.

Once the bank account details have been submitted after two factor authentication, they shall be treated as final.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, an official release from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said. As per the NTA release, the successful conduct of the examination was the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies, institutions and personnel across the country. The NTA said extensive arrangements were made for all candidates, including more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities. Special provisions were also made for around 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a child recovering from a road accident and another undergoing chemotherapy, to ensure they could appear for the examination.

Where can candidates check the NEET UG 2026 re-exam final answer key and result?

Visit the official website.

Look for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam final answer key and result link.

Enter the login credentials.

Your final answer key and NEET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA, https://www.nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, candidates may contact 011-40759000/

011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.