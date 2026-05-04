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NEET UG 2026 exam: How to check NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key? Step-by-step guide here

NEET UG 2026 exam: How to check NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key? Step-by-step guide here

Once the NEET answer key is released, applicants will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key.

NEET UG 2026 exam concludes; What's next?(Photo Credit: AI Generated by Canva)

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was successfully conducted on Sunday across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 on May 3, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. NEET-UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.

When was NEET exam held?

The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates — making NEET (UG) 2026 one of the largest entrance examinations in the world. Now that the examinations have been over, anticipation related to the NEET UG answer key has increased.

At present, NTA has not released any timeline for the declaration of the NEET UG Answer Key. Medical aspirants who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the NEET Answer key, once released, at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. It is to be noted that NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).

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Once the NEET answer key is released, applicants will be given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the published answer key.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to Check NTA NEET UG Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the answer key link. Or click on the link that reads,”Download NEET UG Answer Key.”

Enter the login details, such as the application number and the captcha code.

Your NTA NEET UG Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final and will be displayed on the NTA website before the declaration of the results.

NOTE: NTA has not released any exact date for the publication of the NEET Answer Key.

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