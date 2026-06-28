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NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key LIVE: Last date left to challenge NTA NEET provisional answer key today; OMR sheets scanning in progress, direct link

NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key LIVE: Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 11:50 p.m. on June 28, 2026.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key LIVE: Last date left to challenge NTA NEET provisional answer key today; OMR sheets scanning in progress, direct link(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG Re-test Answer Key 2026 news: The NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key for the re-examination has been released on its website. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG 2026 answer key at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 11:50 p.m. on June 28, 2026. The processing fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged will be refunded in full for every challenge that is accepted by the expert panel. The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed.

The processing fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged will be refunded in full for every challenge that is accepted by the expert panel. The individual scanned OMR response sheets are not part of this stage, as OMR scanning is still in progress. Candidates will be given a separate opportunity to view their individual scanned OMR response sheets once scanning has been completed.

The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). Along with the NEET provisional key, the National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) held in June on the website https://nta.ac.in/.

Sharing details about the scale, the NTA said that more than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.

“The NEET-UG exam was administered in 13 languages, including Hindi and English. Today, we look back at the people and the coordination that made that day possible,” it added.

“This was not the National Testing Agency acting alone. It was Team Bharat — a chain of people across the country who showed up so that, for each candidate, the only thing that mattered that morning was the exam in front of them,” it said.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to raise your challenges

Step 1: Enter your Series Code

Step 2: Select the questions you want to challenge

Step 3: Put remarks and Upload supporting evidence

Step 4: Review your challenges

Step 5: Pay the challenge fee

Step 6: Final confirmation

Step 7: Acknowledgement