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NEET UG 2026 Big Update: NTA releases city intimation slip on neet.nta.nic.in, exam on May 3, other details here

NEET UG 2026 Big Update: NTA releases city intimation slip on neet.nta.nic.in, exam on May 3, other details here

Candidates must note that this document is intended solely to inform candidates in advance about the designated examination city and does not serve as the official admit card.

सरकार की योजना है कि राज्य के सभी गांव और छोटे शहरों के छात्रों को भी बड़े शहरों जैसी तैयारी का माहौल मिलेगा. (Photo from Freepik)

NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the advance exam city intimation slip for candidates registered for NEET UG 2026. The agency made the announcement via official public notice. It is important to note that this will help the candidates to know where their examination centres will be located. To get the advance exam city intimation slip, the candidates can log in with their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip.

Candidates must note that this document is intended solely to inform candidates in advance about the designated examination city and does not serve as the official admit card.

Here are some of the key details:

The exam is taking place on May 3, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. across 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

It will be held in pen-and-paper mode.

This exam will help the students to get admission into undergraduate medical courses.

The admit card will be released later after the city intimation slip.

What are the steps to download the NEET UG 2026 City Slip

Steps to download the NEET UG 2026 City Slip:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the slip:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip” link

Enter application number and date of birth

Submit details to view the slip

Download and save for future reference

Keep visiting the official website for more such updates and notifications.

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