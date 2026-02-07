Home

Education

NEET UG 2026: Big update on registration, exam date, documents required and important instructions

NEET UG 2026: Big update on registration, exam date, documents required and important instructions

NEET UG 2026 notification is expected soon as NTA prepares to release registration dates, exam schedule, eligibility criteria, documents required, and key instructions for medical aspirants nationwide.

NEET UG 2026 notification expected soon as NTA gears up to announce registration dates, exam schedule and key instructions for medical aspirants.

Entrance season is approaching and candidates preparing for medical entrance exams throughout India are awaiting NEET UG 2026 notification and exam schedule. Soon, the official NEET UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) notification will be released by National Testing Agency or NTA. Notification will have all the important details regarding NEET UG Application Date 2026 such as dates, eligibility criteria, admit card, number of attempts allowed, how to fill form, important instructions etc.

NEET UG Registration 2026 Opening Date

Application Date for NEET UG 2026 has not been officially announced by NTA yet but according to many NEET trending education updates, it is expected that registration process for NEET UG 2026 will begin in first week of February 2026. Registrations are most likely to open on February 07 as per previous years’ trends.

NEET UG was conducted last year on 3rd May after registrations began on February 07. Following the similar trend, we can expect that exam will also be held in May 2026. Candidates can wait for official announcement on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Application Begins: Early February 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Application Last Date: Probably in March 2026

Exam Date: May 3, 2026 (expected)

Results Released: June or July 2026 (Expected)

Note: – This is subject to change after the official notification is released.

When will NEET UG Exam Result get Declared?

NEET UG Result is expected to be released in mid-to-late June and according to education portals, NEET UG Exam 2026 will be held on May 3, 2026 most probably on first Sunday of May.

Here’s what to expect from the NEET UG Complete Exam Schedule 2026:

As per advice given by NTA to candidates that will appear for NEET UG Exam 2026, students should make sure that all their important documents including Aadhaar Card, UDID (if assigned to candidates after cancellations), category certificates are updated and have correct details. Having invalid documents may create issues while filling application form online and at the time of verification.

Students should also verify all the details like name, date of birth on Class 10 and Class 12 certificates match with each other. This is advised to ensure that there are no complications while applying for the NEET UG Registration 2026.

NEET UG Documents Checklist

Here’s what you can prepare before the NEET Application Date 2026:

Aadhar Card with updated details

Recent Photograph & Signature

Class 10 and 12 Mark sheets

Category certificate (if eligible)

Valid Email ID and Mobile Number

NEET UG Important Dates

All the dates are subject to change until the official NEET UG Notification 2026 is released. Please stay updated with neet.nta.nic.in and check back here for education news regarding NEET UG Exam.

Here’s what will be provided in NEET UG Full Information Bulletin:

Eligibility Criteria

Number of Attempts

How to apply

Documents required

Fees

Tie Breaker Rules

Exam Center

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 registration: NTA NEET UG exam date, information bulletin pdf soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check previous 5 years’ NEET exam dates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.