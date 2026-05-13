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NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed, Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

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NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE Updates: The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered widespread outrage among students, parents, coaching institutes and political parties, with many raising concerns over repeated controversies surrounding national-level competitive examinations.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”. Several top leaders, including AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have criticised the BJP-led government over the NEET UG exam cancellation.

#NEETExam2026 #NEETUG2026Cancelled #NEETPaperLeak are some of the hashtags that are trending across social media platforms. Students are even demanding justice. Educator Khan Sir has even urged that PM Modi must get personally involved in the matter. At present, NTA has stated that a re-examination will be held and a separate notice will be published in the coming days.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks ‘death penalty for the guilty,’ slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

“The registration’data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” NTA in its press release said.

The NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was organised by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates. A physical copy of NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked from a printing press in Nashik and brought to a doctor Gurugram, police sources said on Tuesday, adding that this was still a subject of a probe, PTI reported. When asked about this, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gurugram president Dr Rajesh Kataria said that while reports mentioning the involvement of a “doctor from Gurugram” were circulating, no investigating agency has officially contacted the local medical body yet. A senior police officer said a doctor in Gurugram is alleged to have received the leaked paper but it is still a matter of investigation. Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

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