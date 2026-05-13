  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed, Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak
live

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE Updates: The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered widespread outrage among students, parents, coaching institutes and political parties, with many raising concerns over repeated controversies surrounding national-level competitive examinations.

Published date india.com Updated: May 13, 2026 3:00 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: 'My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak
National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a demonstration against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”. Several top leaders, including AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have criticised the BJP-led government over the NEET UG exam cancellation.

#NEETExam2026 #NEETUG2026Cancelled #NEETPaperLeak are some of the hashtags that are trending across social media platforms. Students are even demanding justice. Educator Khan Sir has even urged that PM Modi must get personally involved in the matter. At present, NTA has stated that a re-examination will be held and a separate notice will be published in the coming days.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks ‘death penalty for the guilty,’ slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

“The registration’data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” NTA in its press release said.

The NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was organised by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates.

A physical copy of NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked from a printing press in Nashik and brought to a doctor Gurugram, police sources said on Tuesday, adding that this was still a subject of a probe, PTI reported.

When asked about this, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Gurugram president Dr Rajesh Kataria said that while reports mentioning the involvement of a “doctor from Gurugram” were circulating, no investigating agency has officially contacted the local medical body yet.

A senior police officer said a doctor in Gurugram is alleged to have received the leaked paper but it is still a matter of investigation.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

Live Updates

  • May 13, 2026 3:00 PM IST
  • May 13, 2026 2:32 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG

  • May 13, 2026 2:30 PM IST

    Jaipur, Rajasthan | Sonu, wife of the alleged accused Mangilal, in NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak, says, “There is no truth in this. My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed. My husband was picked up from our home by 10 people. It is a conspiracy.”

  • May 13, 2026 2:29 PM IST
  • May 13, 2026 1:11 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: A team of CBI arrives at the Delhi office of the National Testing Agency in connection with the probe into the NEET UG 2026 exam paper cancellation over allegations of paper leak: Sources

  • May 13, 2026 12:50 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Gen Z to ensure that those behind the alleged NEET paper leak are brought to justice, saying that if the youth in Bangladesh and Nepal could bring political change, Indian students could also force accountability.

  • May 13, 2026 12:38 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: Another Accused Dhananjay Lokhande Arrested

  • May 13, 2026 12:32 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: On the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash says, “The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET undergraduate examination, which was held on May 3rd, 2026… Some miscreants from Kota, Rajasthan, who want to make quick money, have leaked the question paper. 400 social media groups have been identified where some people have leaked the question paper… The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken up this matter. The culprits who have been involved in this will definitely be punished…”

  • May 13, 2026 12:25 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: Vishwas Patil, Police Inspector, Mumbai Naka Police Station, says, “Accused Shubham Khairnar’s brother was called yesterday by the CBI here to serve a notice. His two friends were also in the room. The roommate said that he is not aware of anything. The CBI officials conducted their investigation yesterday; subsequently, Shubham was taken from here. We are not conducting any investiagtion here. The CBI is carrying out investigations…”

  • May 13, 2026 12:01 PM IST

    NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: On the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam, Former Delhi CM and LoP in the Delhi Assembly Atishi, says, “Once again, the NEET examination paper has been leaked. When the NEET paper is leaked, the dreams of 2 million students are crushed in a single day; the dreams of 2 million families are shattered. To prepare for NEET, a student dedicates two to three years of their life… To provide their children with NEET coaching, parents invest the hard-earned savings of a lifetime, the money they have painstakingly accumulated, spending lakhs of rupees on coaching fees… But when the NEET paper is leaked, all the dreams of these 2 million families are shattered in an instant…”

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.