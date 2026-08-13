NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC NEET Counselling Round 1 choice locking time to be announced soon; check updates here

The NEET UG 2026 Counselling process is underway at mcc.nic.in. The academic session for UG courses shall commence from September 8.

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The Re-NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted following the cancellation of the original test held on May 3 amid a paper leak controversy. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The NEET UG 2026 Counselling process is underway at mcc.nic.in. However, the Medical Counselling Committee has released an important update regarding the counselling process. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said, “Choice locking has yet not started, however the time for choice locking will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with MCC website.”

When will MCC announce the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice locking time?

According to the schedule released by the NTA, the 1st Round of Counselling for All-India Quota/Deemed and Central Universities will be held from August 4 to August 17, with August 22 being the last date of joining and August 23 as the verification date. The 1st Round of State Quota Counselling will be held between August 13 and 22. The verification of joined candidates will be done on August 29, a day after the last date of joining, the NTA said.

Similarly, the second round of counselling for All India Quota will be held between August 24 and September 2. The Second Round of State Quota Counselling will be held between August 31 and September 8. After the third round and stray vacancy filling, the last date for joining for both All India Quota and State Counselling will be October 10, the NTA said. The academic session for UG courses shall commence from September 8, it said. Eligible candidates can register for the NEET UG counselling process at https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/.

Meanwhile, the Counselling Committee has published the Supplementary List of eligible candidates under CW Category for admission to UG Medical Courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) 2026-2027 under 85% Delhi Quota.

Also Read: UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: NTA says, ‘this week’; Students ask, ‘Why no specific date?’

How to use the registration and choice-filling form on the website?

Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in (which will be operational shortly) to get registered and then fill in choices. Please study the counselling scheme carefully. It is advised that after going through the list of seats available, a tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of colleges, before attempting to fill choices online. Candidates are advised to read and understand user manual for the candidates carefully before registration.

Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get a seat allotted? Or will I be allotted a seat automatically from leftover seats?

After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in the online allotment process), you have to fill in the choice of Institutions/colleges/courses in order of your preference. The choices that are saved can be modified till the time they are locked. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of the

submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, they will be automatically locked as per schedule. If you don’t register and fill in choices during the registration period, you will not be allotted any seat.

IMPORTANT: Don’t wait till the last minute to Register and Lock your choices and to take a printout. Please go

through your submitted choices before locking, as once you lock the choices, they cannot be modified or changed even if you have made a mistake. It may result in allotment of a seat which you never wanted. (Please note that the choices once locked cannot be unlocked even by MCC).