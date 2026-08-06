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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date

NEET UG 2026 Counselling schedule has released at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling will be available up to 11 AM on August 13, 2026.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 6, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Round 1 registration of NEET UG Counselling has commenced. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/. The registration will close by 3:00 PM on August 12, 2026. The payment facility will be available up to 6:00 PM on August 12, 2026.

When will MCC conduct the choice locking facility?

Speaking of the NEET UG Counselling schedule, the choice filling process will commence from August 6 to 13, 2026. The choice filling will be available up to 11 AM on August 13, 2026. On the other hand, Choice Locking will start
from 04:00 PM on August 12 up to 11:00 AM on August 13, 2026 (as per Server Time). Candidates can report to the reporting colleges and universities between August 18 to 22, 2026.

Read more: NEET UG 2025: MCC extends Round 1 Counselling registration date for PwD candidates; Check details here

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s how to download

In the wake of the students’ protest over irregularities in the cancelled NEET UG 2026 on May 3, the Union government recently sacked 47 NTA functionaries and announced its decision to initiate legal and criminal action. The NEET UG seat allotment process will commence on August 13 and conclude on August 16, 2026. The MCC NEET UG Counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 17.

How many rounds of AIQ online Counselling be held?

There will be four rounds of AIQ online Counselling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in).

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Students raise alleged paper leak concerns amid provisional key delay, question NTA over 35-day wait

ROUND-1 (AIQ/ Central Institutes/ University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER/ Deemed University/ AMU/
BHU/ B.Sc. Nursing)

  • a) Main Counselling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the accountfrom which payment has been made).
  • b) Exercising of choices and locking of choices during choice filling/ locking window to be done as per the schedule
  • c) Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
  • d) Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website
  • e) Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against Round-1 for candidates who do not want upgradation. (FREEZE CANDIDATES)
  • f) Candidates who want to upgrade their seat in Round-2 can give willingness for upgradation online. (FLOAT CANDIDATES) Such candidates do not need to physically report at the allotted college.
  • g) All the candidates whether Freeze or Float have to mandatorily submit the scanned copies of their documents online on the MCC portal by logging into their account.
  • Note: If a registered candidate is not allotted a seat, he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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