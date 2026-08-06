NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date

NEET UG 2026 Counselling schedule has released at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling will be available up to 11 AM on August 13, 2026.

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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 registration underway; Choice locking process to end on this date(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Round 1 registration of NEET UG Counselling has commenced. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/. The registration will close by 3:00 PM on August 12, 2026. The payment facility will be available up to 6:00 PM on August 12, 2026.

When will MCC conduct the choice locking facility?

Speaking of the NEET UG Counselling schedule, the choice filling process will commence from August 6 to 13, 2026. The choice filling will be available up to 11 AM on August 13, 2026. On the other hand, Choice Locking will start

from 04:00 PM on August 12 up to 11:00 AM on August 13, 2026 (as per Server Time). Candidates can report to the reporting colleges and universities between August 18 to 22, 2026.

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Provisional key awaited on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here’s how to download

In the wake of the students’ protest over irregularities in the cancelled NEET UG 2026 on May 3, the Union government recently sacked 47 NTA functionaries and announced its decision to initiate legal and criminal action. The NEET UG seat allotment process will commence on August 13 and conclude on August 16, 2026. The MCC NEET UG Counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 17.

How many rounds of AIQ online Counselling be held?

There will be four rounds of AIQ online Counselling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Round 3, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET UG conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country. Eligible candidates may download the Rank letter/ Result from NTA website. Cut-off rank of eligible candidates will also be available on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in).

Also Read: UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Students raise alleged paper leak concerns amid provisional key delay, question NTA over 35-day wait

ROUND-1 (AIQ/ Central Institutes/ University/ AIIMS/ JIPMER/ Deemed University/ AMU/

BHU/ B.Sc. Nursing)