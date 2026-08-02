NEET UG 2026 Counselling seat allotment result on this date, key details about registration, choice locking process

The First round of counselling for admission to MBBS and other undergraduate medical courses under the All India Quota will begin on August 4,

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Students have been advised to focus on their studies. Representational image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally released the NEET UG Counselling schedule for NEET 15% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AIIMS Institutions/ JIPMER (Puducherry & Karaikal)- FOR MBBS, BDS and B.Sc Nursing Course for the academic year 2026. According to the schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee, the First round of counselling for admission to MBBS and other undergraduate medical courses under the All India Quota will begin on August 4, and the academic session for the 2026-27 batch will commence on September 8.

Meanwhile, the first round of counselling for deemed and central universities will be held from August 4 to August 17. The last date for joining will be August 22. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes).

As per the counselling scheme followed till 2025, all the steps of counselling like reporting, upgradation and resignation required a l l t h e candidates to physically report at the allotted institute and complete the admission/ upgradation/ resignation formalities on the portal provided to institutes by MCC. Candidates willing to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3 had to report at the allotted institute/college with original documents and complete the admission formalities. The candidate’s willingness for upgradation from one round to another was submitted by the allotted institute on the portal.

However, this year to ease the process for the Candidates, following changes have been made in the counselling scheme in larger interest of candidates and to make counselling process convenient and hassle free: Depending on Willingness for Upgradation, candidates will be divided in two categories:

Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation.

Float Candidates –Willing to Upgrade

The stepwise process of counselling will be as follows:

Registration & Fee Payment: Candidates will complete online registration and pay requisite counselling fee online through secure payment gateway. Only candidates who have paid full fee will become eligible for further process.

Choice Filling: Candidates will select course and institute preferences. They will save and lock choices within

schedule.

schedule. Seat Allotment: Based on merit and preferences, seat will be allotted to candidates by MCC.

Submission / Uploading of Mandatory Documents (one-time upload for all rounds): It is mandatory for both category of candidates i.e. Freeze & Float to upload the clear scanned copies of documents on the portal provided by MCC in stipulated time of reporting as per schedule. It is preferred that candidates should upload necessary documents on MCC portal within 2-3 days after declaration of final allotment results by medical counselling committee.

Activity Date(s) Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by Participating Institutes 4 August 2026 Registration/Payment 5 August to 12 August 2026 (up to 03:00 PM, as per server time) Payment Facility Available Until 06:00 PM on 12 August 2026 (as per server time) Choice Filling 6 August to 13 August 2026 (up to 11:00 AM, as per server time) Choice Locking Starts: 04:00 PM on 12 August 2026Ends: 11:00 AM on 13 August 2026 (as per server time) Processing of Seat Allotment 13 August to 16 August 2026 Round 1 Result 17 August 2026 Reporting/Joining 18 August to 22 August 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates’ Data by Institutes 23 August 2026

Registration and fee payment will begin on August 5 and continue until 3:00 PM on August 12, 2026 (server time).

Candidates can make the payment until 6:00 PM on August 12, 2026 (server time). Choice filling will be available from August 6 to 11:00 AM on August 13, 2026 (server time). Choice locking will start at 4:00 PM on August 12 and end at 11:00 AM on August 13, 2026 (server time). The seat allotment process will be carried out from August 13 to August 16, 2026. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 17, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats can report to their allotted institutes and complete the joining process between August 18 and August 22, 2026. Participating institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on August 23, 2026.