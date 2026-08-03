NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 registration to begin in 2 days; choice filling locking process, seat allotment result dates here

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between August 18 and August 22, after which institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on August 23, 2026.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee, the competent authority, has published the NEET UG 2026 counselling timetable on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). Candidates will complete online registration and pay the requisite counselling fee online through a secure payment gateway. Only candidates who have paid the full fee will become eligible for the further process.

According to the NEET UG 2026 Counselling schedule, the registration for Round 1 begins on August 5, 2026. Candidates must complete registration by 6:00 PM on August 12, 2026. The choice filling will commence from August 6 to August 13, 2026 (Choice Filling will be available up to 11:00 A.M of 13th Aug., 2026 (as per Server Time). According to the NEET UG 2026 Counselling schedule, Choice Locking will start from 04:00 P.M of August 12, 2026, up to 11:00 A.M of August 13, 2026 (as per Server Time). The seat allotment processing will commence from August 13 to August 16, 2026. The NEET UG Counselling seat allotment result will be declared on August 17, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between August 18 and August 22, after which institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on August 23, 2026.

The MCC, which comes under the Union health ministry, has introduced a series of improvements in the NEET-UG 2026 counselling process, including doing away with mandatory physical reporting for candidates opting for seat upgrade and allowing online resignation from allotted seats, in an effort to make the admission process “more transparent and student-friendly”.

Among the major changes, candidates who have been allotted a seat and have opted for upgrade in subsequent rounds will no longer have to physically report to the allotted college merely to complete admission formalities.

Their admission shall remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds, subject to the applicable counselling rules.

The MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility.

Candidates may now submit resignation from their allotted seat through the MCC counselling portal, wherever permissible under the counselling rules and within the prescribed timelines, without the need for physical submission at the allotted institution, the letter stated.

The stepwise process of counselling will be as follows:

Registration & Fee Payment: Candidates will complete online registration and pay requisite counselling fee online through secure payment gateway. Only candidates who have paid full fee will become eligible for further process.

Choice Filling: Candidates will select course and institute preferences. They will save and lock choices within schedule.

Seat Allotment: Based on merit and preferences, seat will be allotted to candidates by MCC.

> If Seat NOT Allotted:

If no seat is allotted, candidate will become eligible to participate in next round (as per criteria).

> If Seat Allotted:  Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round-2 or Round-2 to Round-3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat, will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining.

Float Candidates – Willing to Upgrade (online joining procedure). Candidates will

Submit Willingness for upgradation through online mode on MCC portal.

Submission / Uploading of Mandatory Documents (one-time upload for all rounds): It is mandatory for both category of candidates i.e. Freeze & Float to upload the clear scanned copies of documents on the portal provided by MCC in stipulated time of reporting as per schedule. It is preferred that candidates should upload necessary documents on MCC portal within 2-3 days after declaration of final allotment results by medical counselling committee.