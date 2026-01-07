Home

NEET UG 2026 exam big update: NTA issues important advisory on updating Aadhaar Card and UDID card; complete details here

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released an important update for the NEET UG 2026 exam.

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released an important update for the NEET UG 2026 exam. As per the notice published by the NTA, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated well in advance before applying for NEET (UG)-2026 in order to avoid any discrepancies, grievances or rejection at a later stage.

As per the Aadhaar card is concerned, all the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Photograph

Address

Biometric Information (wherever applicable)

Aadhaar is an essential identity document for NEET UG 2026 registration and for verification on the day of the NEET exam, as well as during the counselling. As students will be able to take part in the admission process, it is recommended that each student’s Aadhaar, UDID Card (for students with disabilities) and Category Certificate should be valid and contain all of the latest up-to-date information, including name, date of birth, gender, photo, address and biometric details (if applicable). At present, NTA NEET UG 2026 registration dates and NTA NEET exam dates have not been announced by NTA.

“Candidates requiring any correction or update in their Aadhaar details may do so by following the UIDAI guidelines. For Aadhaar update related services, candidates may visit the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in,” NTA in an official notice said.

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)- Candidates are advised that UDID Card is valid, updated and renewed, as required. “Category Certificate- Candidates are advised that Category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) is updated and valid,” NTA in an official notice said.

