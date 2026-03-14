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NEET UG 2026 exam city slip soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to download, exam date

NEET UG 2026 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2026 exam city slip on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA NEET UG exam city slip at the o

Published date india.com Published: March 14, 2026 10:36 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
NEET UG 2026 exam city slip soon at neet.nta.nic.in; how to download, exam date

NEET UG 2026 exam city slip: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the NEET UG 2026 exam city slip on its official website. Candidates can download the NTA NEET UG exam city slip at the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –
2026 on May 03, 2026 from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). This examination will be conducted in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centers in India and abroad.

The NTA NEET UG application correction window will close today, March 14. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions which must be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes.

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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