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NEET UG 2026 Exam tomorrow; Check exam day guidelines, frisking rules, what to carry

NEET UG 2026 Exam tomorrow; Check exam day guidelines, frisking rules, what to carry

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held tomorrow, May 3, 2026. Check the exam day guidelines, last reporting time, frisking rules and other details.

NEET UG 2026 Exam tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, frisking rules, what to carry(Photo Credit: Freepik)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) will be held tomorrow, May 3, 2026. The examination is stated to begin at 2 PM and will conclude by 5 PM. As per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. According to the NEET’s information bulletin, the aspirants must report to the exam centre by 11: 00 AM. The last entry to the examination centre will be allowed till 1:30 PM.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam tomorrow: Check do’s and don’t, reporting time, barred items, dress code

NEET UG 2026: What is the exact reporting time?

Taking to X, NTA issued an advisory stating, “Hey future doctors With reports of rain & thunderstorms in several parts of the country on 3rd May, please plan your travel carefully Check local weather updates before leaving Start early and factor in possible delays (traffic, waterlogging, etc.) Aim to reach your centre well in advance Remember: Exam centre gates close at 1:30 PM sharp — late entry will NOT be allowed Stay calm, stay prepared, and give your best All the very best!”

NEET UG 2026 Advisory Hey future doctors ‍⚕️‍⚕️ With reports of rain & thunderstorms in several parts of the country on 3rd May, please plan your travel carefully ⛈️ Check local weather updates before leaving

Start early and factor in possible delays (traffic,… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 2, 2026

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The announcement of the important instructions and checking of the admit cards by the Invigilator will be done from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM. Meanwhile, the test will commence at 2:00 PM.

The candidate must show, on demand, the NEET UG admit Card to the invigilator.

A candidate who does not possess a valid NEET UG admit card shall not be allowed to enter the Examination Hall by the Centre Superintendent.

A candidate who comes after 01:30 PM shall not be permitted to enter the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 dress code rules for male, female candidates; other guidelines

NEET UG 2026: List of documents aspirants must carry to the exam centre

Candidates must bring ONLY the following documents on the day of the examination at the test centre.

A printed copy of the Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website with a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it).

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) – 2026 Examination.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /DigiLocker, APAAR ID.

Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category. Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

Guidelines for Diabetic Aspirants

Water Bottles, Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks, etc. are not allowed to be taken by the candidates into the examination centre. Candidates suffering from diabetes are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables (with prior intimation) like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) and transparent water bottles. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolate/ candy/sandwich, etc.

NEET Frisking rules: All you need to know

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. They may also undergo various other identity verification checks, such as Biometric Authentication, Face Authentication, videography etc.

All those aspirants who are wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

Aspirants are allowed to wear articles or objects of faith, subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking. While light clothing is preferred, candidates are allowed to wear full sleeves or woollens if they feel the need for it, subject to reporting to the centre well in advance to enable frisking. However, going by the NTA NEET information bulletin, in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 PM so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

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