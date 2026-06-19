NEET UG 2026: NEET UG 2026: Master time management, outsmart negative marking , maximize your score with 15 extra minutes

"Many students lose ranks not because they lack knowledge, but because they couldn't resist guessing. Treat skipping a high-risk question as a scoring move." Education Expert

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NEET UG 2026

New Delhi: The NEET UG 2026 exam is more than a test of knowledge; it’s a strategic battle. With lakhs of aspirants, every mark counts. This year, the NTA offers an extended 195-minute duration, a strategic advantage if used wisely. This article provides a sharp, actionable blueprint for leveraging this extra time, overcoming negative marking, and maximizing your score.

1. Your 15-Minute Advantage: The NTA has increased exam duration from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Initial panic often leads to silly mistakes. This extra 15 minutes is your mental armor. Use it to calmly complete administrative tasks, such as biometric verification and filling out OMR sheets. A composed start prevents rushed errors and secures valuable marks.

2. Conquer Negative Marking: Negative marking is a significant challenge; an incorrect answer actively reduces your score. Your ego, pushing you to attempt every question, is your biggest enemy. The key is strategic skipping.

“The biggest NEET mistake? Knowing the answer but losing the time. Don’t chase every question. Chase your rank.”

Sanjay Gupta

Director Marvikmantra Education

Strategy: Tackle the paper in two rounds. First, answer only questions you are 100% sure about. In the second round, attempt a question only if you can confidently eliminate at least two options, leaving a 50-50 chance. If all four options seem unfamiliar, skip it immediately. Knowing when not to answer distinguishes top performers.

“Many students lose ranks not because they lack knowledge, but because they couldn’t resist guessing. Treat skipping a high-risk question as a scoring move.” Education Expert

3. Optimize Rough Work: The NTA provides four pages for rough work, two at the front and two at the back. This is a golden opportunity for clarity.

Strategy: Physics and Chemistry calculations often go wrong due to messy, rough work. Utilize this ample space to write your steps cleanly and systematically. If a calculation error occurs, a well-organized page allows quick correction, saving precious time and preventing restarts.

The paper is designed to test your knowledge. Your rank depends on your decisions. Attempt with confidence, skip with confidence.

Sanket Patel Senior NEET Faculty & Academic Mentor

4. Strategic Attempt Sequence: Don’t experiment on exam day. Stick to a sequence that works for you, but a psychologically sound approach is:

Biology First: Build confidence and secure marks quickly. Less calculation-intensive.

Chemistry Second: Focus on direct organic and inorganic questions to maintain momentum.

Physics Last: Demands a calm, analytical mind. Attempting it last ensures you’re not rushing complex calculations under pressure.

5. The Night Before: The most critical advice for the evening before the exam: close your books early. No New Topics: Learning anything new now increases anxiety. Trust your preparation. Pack Smart: Double-check and pack your Admit Card (with new details), photos, and original ID. Do this tonight.

You’ve worked hard. You are ready. Best of luck for NEET UG 2026!