Home

Education

NEET UG 2026 exam today: Check reporting time, important documents to carry, banned item, entry gates closing time, dress code

NEET UG 2026 exam today: Check reporting time, important documents to carry, banned item, entry gates closing time, dress code

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET UG) examination will be held today, May 3, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Check exam day guidelines here.

NEET UG 2026 exam today: Check reporting time, important documents to carry, banned item, entry gates closing time, dress code(Photo Credit: Used for Representation purpose/IANS)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET UG) examination today, May 3, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. The examination will be conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates — making NEET (UG) 2026 one of the largest entrance examinations in the world. Over 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates.

What steps has NTA taken to curb misinformation and malpractice for NEET UG 2026?

In addition, active monitoring of social media platforms is being undertaken to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. More than 65 Telegram channels have been blocked for circulating fake question papers and false rumours intended to mislead and defraud candidates. NTA has filed complaints with cyber-crime authorities and is taking strict action against those involved.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam: Check do’s and don’t, reporting time, barred items, dress code

NEET UG Reporting Time and Entry Schedule

According to the press release published by NTA, candidates must report to their examination centre in the window of 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharply at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstances. Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet. Diabetic candidates permitted to carry sugar tablets and fruits (banana, apple, orange) with a transparent water bottle, in line with existing NTA guidelines.

It is to be noted that NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2026 in pen-and-paper mode in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As per a press release shared by India in Saudi Arabia on X, the examination will be held from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm (Saudi Arabian time), PTI reported. The examination centre in Riyadh is the International Indian School Riyadh (IISR), Boys Section, located at Al Hasan Ibn Ali Street, Exit 24, Rawdah, the release said.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 dress code rules for male, female candidates; other guidelines

According to the schedule, the main entrance gate of the examination centre will open at 8:30 am (Saudi time), and candidates reporting after 11 am will not be allowed entry, news agency PTI stated.

List of prohibited items that are not allowed inside the NEET exam centre

All candidates can carry transparent water bottles.

The candidates are advised to read the instructions given in this Information Bulletin as well as on the Admit Card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination.

The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre: Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

Any communication device, like a mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, Health Band, etc will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottles, are not allowed inside the NEET exam centre.

Any ornaments/metallic items are not allowed inside the NEET exam centre.

List of mandatory documents to carry inside the NEET exam centre

A printed copy of the Admit Card downloaded from the NTA website with a passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it).

One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during NEET (UG) – 2026 Examination.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) colour photograph with a white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.

Any one of the authorised photo IDs (must be original and valid, like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /DigiLocker, APAAR ID.

Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category.

NEET (UG) Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) @NTA_Exams is conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) – 2026 in Pen and Paper mode on May 3, 2026 in Kuwait as per details given below. Wishing all students the very best for their examination.… pic.twitter.com/VIbArlFqXJ — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) May 2, 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2026 in pen and paper mode in Kuwait from 11:30 am to 02:30 pm (Kuwait Time). The Examination Centre for NEET-UG 2026 in Kuwait would be INDIAN EDUCATIONAL SCHOOL, JLEEB AL SHUYOKH, KUWAIT. The main entrance gate of the examination centre will be opened at 08:30 AM (Kuwait Time). Candidates who report after 11:00 AM (Kuwait Time) will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.