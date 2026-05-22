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NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund LIVE: PM, Education minister must be held accountable, Congress on NTA paper leak

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NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund LIVE: ‘PM, Education minister must be held accountable’, Congress on NTA paper leak

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund LIVE: The Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21.

Karnataka Youth Congress President HS Manjunatha scales a barricade during a protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET Paper Leak Row 2026 LIVE Updates: Political tensions have intensified amid protests over NEET UG 2026, which was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The single largest medical entrance exam, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates. Amid the paper leak controversy, the future of 22 lakh aspirants is at stake. Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry has ordered strengthened security measures for the upcoming re-examination scheduled on June 21. This week, several students and youth have taken to the streets to protest against the NEET UG irregularities.

Also Read: NEET UG Fee Refund 2026: Amid NEET paper leak row, NTA to begin fee refund process at neet.nta.nic.in

Earlier today, the Congress said it was shocked over claims made by top NTA officials that the NEET exam paper was “not leaked”. The Congress party even slammed the Prime Minister Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He stated that the ‘Pradhan Mantri’ and the ‘Mantri Pradhan’ must be held accountable for this “cover-up”. In addition, the Congress said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has become a “National Trauma Agency” and accused the government of colluding with the paper leak mafia to suppress the truth of irregularities and fraud.

What did Congress leader Jairam Ramesh say on the paper leak controversy?

Sharing a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said a “guess paper” featuring questions that appeared in the actual exam was circulating among students much before the exam date.

Taking to X, Jairam Ramesh said, “Since the formation of the NTA in 2018, the Modi government and its machinery have been engaged in suppressing the truth of widespread irregularities and cheating in examinations conducted by the NTA, in collusion with the paper leak mafia. Today, through media reports, we learned that the NTA’s Director General claimed yesterday before a parliamentary committee that the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper was not leaked. If this is true, it is an utterly shameful and shocking act of dishonesty—because it is clear that a “guess paper,” which included dozens of questions that actually appeared in the exam, was circulating among students well before the exam date. If this isn’t a leak, then what is it? Why is the Modi government now trying to deny it?”

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

Slamming the Modi government, the Congress leader stated, “The Modi government has previously attempted to cover up the widespread irregularities that emerged in NEET-UG 2024. Had the truth been acknowledged and action taken at that time, this tragedy of NEET 2026 might have been averted. The fraud hotspots that came to light in 2024—such as Sikar in Rajasthan—are the very same ones that have surfaced again in this 2026 scandal.”

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the NEET UG paper leak row.

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