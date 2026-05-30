NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; know how to download NTA re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card when published?

The Re-NEET 2026 City Intimation Slip will be released on https://neet.nta.nic.in/. It is to be noted that the NTA NEET UG admit card and Intimation city slip are two different documents.

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NSUI activists along with school students take out a protest rally against the alleged NEET scam and the Union government, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET paper leak row 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the facility for submission of bank account details till June 22, 2026. In other words, the NTA NEET UG fee refund deadline has been extended. Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

Candidates are required to upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure the accuracy of the bank account information at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Once the bank account details are submitted, the same shall be treated as final, and no further modification shall be permitted thereafter.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

What are the key details aspirants need to upload in the NEET UG refund portal?

Account holder name as per bank account, IFSC code, account number, bank name, and the scanned copy of the cancelled cheque (optional) are some of the key details that need to be filled by the candidates. Meanwhile, the NTA NEET UG intimation city slip will be released before the admit card release date. Earlier in the press conference, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the candidates will also get to choose their preferred test cities again, and they will get their admit cards by June 14.

When will the Re-NEET Test be held?

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.

Key Updates on Re-NEET Advance City slip and admit card

The Re-NEET 2026 City Intimation Slip will be released on https://neet.nta.nic.in/. It is to be noted that the NTA NEET UG admit card and Intimation city slip are two different documents. To access the NTA NEET UG Re-advance city intimation slip, a candidate must enter his/her application number, date of birth, and password. Check the step-by-step guide to download the NTA NEET exam city slip.

NEET UG Re-test Exam City Slip: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Advance Exam City slip.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and password.

Your NEET UG advance city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21. After the publication of the NEET intimation city slip, NTA will release the admit card.

NEET UG Re-test Admit card: How to check?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Admit card.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and password.

Your NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free bus travel for candidates appearing for retest; Check how to avail facility

At present, NTA has not released any exact date and time for the publication of the NEET exam city slip. Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.