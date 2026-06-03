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NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; Check updates on NTA Re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card

Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: June 3, 2026, 8:46 AM IST
NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; Check updates on NTA Re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card

NEET paper leak row 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the facility for submission of bank account details till June 22, 2026. In other words, the NTA NEET UG fee refund deadline has been extended. Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.

Read more: NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; know how to download NTA re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card when published?

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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