NEET UG 2026 fee refund process underway; Check updates on NTA Re-NEET advance city intimation slip, admit card

NEET paper leak row 2026: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the facility for submission of bank account details till June 22, 2026. In other words, the NTA NEET UG fee refund deadline has been extended. Candidates are required to log in to the NEET (UG)-2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the refund link to submit their bank account details.
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