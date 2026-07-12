NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key news: How to check NTA NEET answer key when released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-step guide; What’s next?

The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) 2026.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key news: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG final Answer Key 2026 PDF on its website. No date and time have been published on the official website. The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) 2026.

NTA released the NEET UG provisional answer key on June 25 at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the NTA NEET answer key till June 28. The NTA NEET final answer key is pending and has not been released yet. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to access the NEET PG answer key.

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NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key: How to check?

Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key’ link.

The final answer key will open in PDF format.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Check your question paper code/set and compare the correct answers with your responses.

Use the final answer key to estimate your score, if required, and keep a copy for counselling and admission purposes.

What’s next after NEET UG final answer key?

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final and will be displayed on NTA website before declaration of result. The NTA will prepare the Merit List/ All India Rank (AIR) as per Qualifying Criteria and other norms as mentioned in Chapter 14 of this Bulletin as well as the relevant regulations/ guidelines of NMC/DGHS/MCC and Ministry of AYUSH / NCISM /NCH/CCH/AACCC, as the case may be. All Candidates appearing in NEET (UG) – 2026 must regularly check updates on the website of NTA (https://neet.nta.nic.in/); MoH&FW(https://www.mohfw.gov.in/); AYUSH Ministry (www.ayush.gov.in); DGHS(https://dghs.gov.in/); Medical Counselling Committee (https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling); (Admission Central Counselling Committee of Ministry of AYUSH (https://aaccc.gov.in/) and other concerned Authorities of participating States / Universities / Institutions, till the conclusion of the final round of Counselling.

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The Result of NEET (UG) – 2026 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The NEET (UG) – 2026 data will also be used for admissions to BVSc & AH courses under the 15% quota of VCI in recognized Veterinary Colleges. However, the Council has to approach the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW in order to obtain the said data of results.