NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan

The Indian Air Force will provide logistical support for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination. The IAF aircraft will transport exam papers to 18 locations across the country.

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NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan | Image: ANI

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will take the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for logistical support in transporting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) re-examination question papers, which will be held on June 21. The IAF aircraft will transport the medical entrance exam papers to as many as 18 locations across the country. Authorities have also tightened security after the paper leak controversy that led to the cancellation of the examination.

Notably, the move is part of a major security plan which came into place after the May 3 NEET-UG exam was cancelled following paper leak allegations. After massive protests over the examination, the NTA is going to take a re-examination under strict security measures to ensure the process remains fair.

IAF Aircraft To Transport NEET Question Papers

According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the IAF will transport question papers for the re-examination. The IAF is involved in strengthening the chain of custody of examination materials and curbing any possibility of tampering during transit.

Authorities To Deploy Five Lakh Security Personnel

Additionally, nearly five lakh security personnel will be deployed at centres across the country for examination-related duties. Authorities are also planning to use AI-enabled surveillance cameras to identify and prevent any attempts to compromise the examination process.

These measures are aimed at ensuring a leak-proof exam and restoring confidence in NTA and NEET – one of the country’s largest entrance tests.

Paper Setters Kept In Isolation Till June 21

As part of the exam arrangements, authorities have conducted the question paper-setting exercise under strict surveillance. A team of special teachers and subject experts was constituted to prepare the examination paper. These teachers were kept in complete isolation, with no access to the internet.

It is to be noted that the restrictions on the paper-setting team will remain in force until the re-examination is finished.