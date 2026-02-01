Home

NEET UG 2026 notification LIVE: NTA NEET registration expected soon neet.nta.nic.in, check step-by-step guide to fill application form, exam date, paper pattern

NEET UG 2026 notification LIVE: All the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate.

NEET UG Registration 2026 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon commence the NEET UG registration process on its official website. NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST [ NEET (UG) – 2026 ] will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to BHMS course as per National Commission for Homeopathy Act, 2020.

All the candidates appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects.

