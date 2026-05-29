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NEET UG 2026 paper leak row LIVE: SC to hear plea seeking direction to restructure NTA today; fee refund deadline extended

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak.

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NEET UG 2026 paper leak row LIVE: SC to hear plea seeking direction to restructure NTA today, fee refund deadline extended(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG Paper Leak Row 2026 LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court of India(SC) will hear a plea on Friday seeking direction to replace or restructure the National Testing Agency(NTA) with a robust and autonomous body to conduct NEET. The controversy began when the undergraduate-level National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 3 by the NTA for admissions to medical education programmes was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak, which are now being probed by the CBI.

Will the IAF transport NEET UG re-exam papers?

The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be deployed to transport question papers for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination on June 21, citing logistical challenges and unpredictable weather conditions in June.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

“Earlier, the Postal Department played a major role along with the Home Ministry and the states. We will continue this collaborative approach, but now the Indian Air Force will also step in to ensure question papers reach examination centres safely and on time,” Pradhan said, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, several top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, have slammed the government. Referring to reports about plans to use the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport NEET-UG examination papers for the June 21 retest, Raut said they reflect governance “failure”.

Sharing a post on X, Raut wrote, “This is a shameful admission of governance failure. After years of NEET paper leaks destroying lakhs of students’ dreams, the Modi government now wants the Indian Air Force to transport question papers. Defence Minister chairing meetings with Education Minister for basic logistics? Our armed forces protect borders, not cover up NTA and Education Ministry’s incompetence. Fix the rotten system, punish the guilty. Stop this military band-aid. Students deserve real accountability.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare sent to 14 days’ CBI custody

CBI arrests two additional individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two additional individuals in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, bringing the total number of arrests to 13, according to an official statement released by the CBI. The newly arrested individuals include a doctor from Latur and a faculty member from a Pune-based coaching institute. According to the statement, Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, was arrested for his role in facilitating three students–including the son of an accused coaching centre owner–in obtaining leaked Chemistry questions from accused PV Kulkarni. The second arrest involves Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at the Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a coaching centre in Pune.

(With agencies’ inputs)