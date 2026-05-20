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NEET UG 2026 Paper leak row: Pune Municipal Corporation seals RCC Coaching Classes run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar

Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case

Published date india.com Published: May 20, 2026 3:22 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
NEET UG 2026 Paper leak row: Pune Municipal Corporation seals RCC Coaching Classes run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar

Fresh updates have emerged in the ongoing NEET UG paper leak controversy. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed RCC Coaching Classes, which is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar. To recall our readers, Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case.

It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency(NTA) cancelled the NEET UG examination held on May 3, following allegations of irregularities in the examination process. The testing agency will now hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) on June 21, 2026. The duration will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The paper will be held in various cities across the country and abroad in Pen and Paper mode (Offline) in 13 languages, i.e., Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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