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NEET UG 2026 Paper leak row: Pune Municipal Corporation seals RCC Coaching Classes run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar
Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case
Fresh updates have emerged in the ongoing NEET UG paper leak controversy. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed RCC Coaching Classes, which is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar. To recall our readers, Motegaonkar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case.
It is to be noted that the National Testing Agency(NTA) cancelled the NEET UG examination held on May 3, following allegations of irregularities in the examination process. The testing agency will now hold the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) on June 21, 2026. The duration will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The paper will be held in various cities across the country and abroad in Pen and Paper mode (Offline) in 13 languages, i.e., Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals of the under-construction structure reportedly linked to the arrested accused in the NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, in Latur's Khopegaon Shivar area pic.twitter.com/e7L25eVIe2
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026
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