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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has made a significant statement NEET UG paper leak row. He stated that the NEET exam should be abolished and students must be admitted on the basis of Class 12 marks.

'Abolish NEET and admit students on the basis of Class 12 marks': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on NEET UG paper leak row(Photo Credit: PTI)

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has once again raised serious concerns over the credibility and reliability of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET UG paper leak has triggered outrage among students and parents across the country. Notably, this is not the first time the integrity of the medical entrance exam has come under scrutiny; previous years have also seen accusations of question paper leaks and other exam-related controversies.

Why has Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demanded the abolition of NEET after the paper leak row?

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the “irregularities”. Expressing anger over the paper leak row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has made a strong statement, urging the abolition of NEET.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

Earlier on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay called for the abolition of NEET following the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper, asserting that the recurring irregularities have “shattered the hopes” of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. He even stated that such paper leaks are conclusive proof of flaws and structural flaws at the national level exam.

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What are the ‘structural flaws’ in NEET highlighted by Tamil Nadu CM Vijay?

“…This cancellation has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. This is not the first time NEET has been compromised. In 2024, the question paper was leaked and FIRs were registered across six States and transferred to the CBI…Within two years, another paper leak has occurred and the examination has been cancelled. This is conclusive proof of flaws and structural flaws in a national level exam, ” stated CM Vijay.

He added, “The Governments of Tamil Nadu, has been consistently and unanimously opposing NEET since its very inception. The introduction of NEET has severely disadvantaged the students from rural areas, Government schools, Tamil medium backgrounds, and socio-economically disadvantaged families.”

Could the NEET cancellation controversy weaken trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA)?

Furthermore, the Chief Minister reiterated the state’s demand to scrap the centralised test and allow states to fill all seats in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based on Class 12 marks. “The Government of Tamil Nadu reiterates the State long pending demand to abolish NEET and permit the States to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses on the basis of Class 12 marks,” the chief minister stated.

Several top leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, slammed the Modi-led government. Meanwhile, Educator Khan Sir urged for PM Modi’s personal intervention. According to the news agency PTI report, Police detained two persons, including a female beautician, from parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday for their alleged connection to the NEET paper leak case.

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and subsequent cancellation | Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay releases a statement – “…This cancellation has shattered the hopes of lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. This is not the first time NEET has been compromised. In 2024, the question… pic.twitter.com/oXGUycnoLy — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Following their detention and questioning, both the accused – the woman held in Pune and a man in Ahilyanagar – were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe into the case. The action against them comes a day after one Shubham Khairnar (30) was detained in Nashik district for his alleged role in the paper leak.

Police said they detained the woman, identified as Manisha Waghmare, a beautician by profession, in Pune. The police detained 26-year-old Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande (26), a resident of Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, in connection with the paper leak case.

The cancellation of the exam left over 22 lakh medical courses aspirants and their families anxious about the fresh examination date, admit cards, examination centres and the counselling timeline.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: Who is Shubham Khairnar? 30-year-old detained by Nashik Police, now in CBI custody

What did NTA say on the NEET UG paper leak controversy?

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. Confirming the paper leak, the NTA stated,”the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand. The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days.”

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