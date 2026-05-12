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How Rajasthans 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; heres what we know

How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

Investigators are examining how a 410-question guess paper circulated in Rajasthan allegedly became linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and possible exam compromise.

NEET exam Cancelled due to paper leak, CBI to investigate

NEET-UG 2026 Paper leak update: In a massive development for 22 lakh students who appeared for NEET-UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the examination conducted on May 3. Alleging irregularities in the examination process, the NTA stated that there inputs received from Central agencies and law enforcement authorities. Amid the talks of leaks, a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions is in news out of which 120 questions actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the exam. Here are all the details you need to know about the NEET-UG 2026 cancellation and the how the paper leak has allegedly happened.

What has Rajasthan Police said on the allegations of malpractice in NEET examination?

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) is investigating an inquiry into allegations of malpractice regarding the NEET examination. Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General (ADG) of the SOG, confirmed to news agency ANI that a specific “guess paper” featuring 410 questions is under scrutiny to determine any cheating or criminal activity.

The news agency report alleged that roughly 120 questions from this set were identical to those in the Chemistry portion of the actual examination.

Bansal said, “Regarding the various misconceptions surrounding the NEET examination, let me clarify one specific point: there is a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions. Out of these 410 questions, it is alleged that roughly 120 questions actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the exam. It is reported that this guess paper had been circulating among the students well in advance; it began reaching them as early as 15 days to a month prior to the actual examination.”

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NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam, announces retest

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the exam would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The NTA issued an official statement on the social media platform X, stating that the decision was taken after examining inputs received from Central agencies and law enforcement authorities.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the agency said.

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