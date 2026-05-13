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NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: Who is Shubham Khairnar? 30 year-old man detained by Nashik Police, now in CBI custody

NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: Who is Shubham Khairnar? 30 year-old man detained by Nashik Police, now in CBI custody

NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: The crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police.

A CBI team takes custody of an accused arrested in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, in Nashik, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the exam would be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The NTA issued an official statement on the social media platform X, saying that the decision was taken after examining inputs received from central agencies and law enforcement authorities regarding alleged irregularities in the examination process. The recent NEET paper leak has concerned the students, guardians, parents, and several coaching centres.

Amid the NEET UG paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening took into its custody a person from Nashik in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said, PTI reported.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled LIVE: NEET ‘Solver Gang’ busted in Nalanda; NTA NEET re-exam dates awaited

NEET UG 2026 Paper leak: Who is Shubham Khairnar? A 30-year-old man detained by the Nashik Police

Earlier on Tuesday, the crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police. He was picked up from the Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

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Meanwhile, the Nalanda Police has busted an organised NEET ‘solver gang’ during a high-alert vehicle inspection conducted ahead of the now-cancelled NEET-UG examination 2026. Three individuals, including a second-year MBBS student, were apprehended after being found in possession of substantial cash, forged admit cards, and incriminating digital evidence. Providing details on the operation, Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated on Tuesday that a heightened state of alertness was in effect across the entire district due to the scheduled NEET examination on May 3. During routine vehicle checks, police identified two suspicious vehicles and intercepted them for questioning.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks ‘death penalty for the guilty,’ slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

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