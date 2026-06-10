NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) re-examination will be held on June 21, 2026. Meanwhile, NEET UG re-exam admit card will be announced by June 14.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide (Photo: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card latest update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG re-exam admit card on its website. Candidates planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) re-examination can access the NTA NEET UG admit card by visiting the official website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. This year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) re-examination will be held on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities in Pen and Paper Mode.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan

How to download NTA NEET UG re-exam admit card?

The candidates are required to check and download their NEET UG re-exam admit card by entering the login credentials at the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Students must note that the NEET UG exam city slip has been released. It is the advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. “The Admit Card of NEET (UG)-2026 scheduled on 21st June 2026 shall be issued later,” NTA said in its official statement.

Meanwhile, the portal has been opened for PwD/PwBD candidates, who are eligible for availing the facility of scribe in NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, to exercise their option. The last date to submit scribe details is June 12, 2026(11:50 PM).

NEET UG Re-exam admit card release date

NTA will release the NEET UG re-exam admit card by June 14. Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a press conference stated that all the candidates and NEET aspirants will receive their admit card by June 14.

Candidates for filling the details of Scribe may follow the following steps –

(a) Visit NTA official website only at https://neet.nta.nic.in and login using login credentials. the

(b) Click on ‘Register Scribe Details’ button on candidate home page. The button will be visible only to the PwD/PwBD candidates, who are eligible to avail the facility of scribe.

(c) Choose the scribe option and submit the details as applicable.

(d) Details once submitted will be reflected in the ‘View Application Form’ link on left hand side of the candidate home page and on the confirmation page.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Answer Key OUT LIVE: NTA CUET provisional answer key, recorded response at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link, step-by-step guide

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card: How to check?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the admit card.