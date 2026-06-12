NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14; Check exam day guidelines, prohibited items, key instructions for aspirants

NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21. Ahead of the examination, student must know which items are prohibited inside the exam hall.

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Police detain Students' Federation of India (SFI) members during a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, in Shimla, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 hall ticket update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to publish the NEET UG admit card on its website. The NTA NEET UG re-exam admit card download link will be active at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Students planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card by entering the login credentials.

Why was the NTA NEET UG paper held in May cancelled?

Previously, the National Testing Agency conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 3 May 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. However, it got cancelled owing to irregularities. NEET UG paper leak started trending on the social media platform. Several aspirants are protesting and demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card: How to download hall ticket when released? Check login credentials required

To recall our readers, the NEET UG re-exam admit card will be released by June 14. Candidates must enter their application number, security pin and captcha code to download the hall ticket. “Any request to change the Question Paper Medium, Examination Centre, Date, and Time provided on the Admit Card shall not be considered under any circumstances,” NTA in its official information bulletin said.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.

NEET UG Re-test exam day guidelines

The candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 01:30 PM. Therefore, the candidate shall leave home well in advance taking into consideration various factors such as traffic, location of the Centre and weather conditions, etc.

The candidate will follow all the instructions and maintain discipline in the Examination Hall.

The candidate will not breach any examination rule.

The candidate will not use or promote any Unfair means activity during the examination.

In case, the candidate finds another candidate using Unfair means in the examination, the same will be immediately informed to the Invigilators on duty.

The candidate will bring only the following to the Examination Centre:

Admit Card along with passport size photograph affixed on it;

One passport-size photograph is to be affixed on Attendance Sheet.

Valid Original Identity proof, PwBD certificate, if applicable.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

Which items are prohibited inside the exam centre?

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.