NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card LIVE: NTA NEET hall ticket by June 14; how to check at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card live: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG admit card on its website by June 14, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card at neet.nta.nic.in. Previously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled on Sunday, 3 May 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. However, it got cancelled owing to irregularities.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card: How to download hall ticket when released? Check login credentials required
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act.
Earlier, roughwork pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. While this arrangement worked well for many candidates, feedback indicated that it was less convenient for some, particularly left-handed candidates. To address this, two rough-work pages have now been placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end. This revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional language versions of the question paper so that candidates can use whichever pages are more convenient for them.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14; Check exam day guidelines, prohibited items, key instructions for aspirants
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