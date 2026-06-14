NEET-UG 2026 Re-exam: Admit cards available now for June 21 test | Check how to download, guidelines

Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-test can now download their admit cards, with the examination set to take place on June 21.

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Students arrive to appear for the NEET UG exam. File image/PTI

The National Testing Agency has announced the release of admit cards for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination, which will be conducted on June 21. The admit card will be available on their official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Before the exam, the NTA rolled out new guidelines and precautionary measures. At the same time, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to candidates to stay focused and confident. The NEET-UG examination has faced intense scrutiny after the original May 3 test was called off.

Steps on how to download admit card

To download the admit card, the candidates must visit the portal from the link given above, and click on the ‘Admit Card for NEET (UG)’ link on the blue band at the top.

Following this, candidates must click the ‘Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026 Re-Examination’ link, which will direct them to an external website.

They must then fill in their application number, password and the security pin (captcha), and click on login.

Exam day instructions

The NTA has asked NEET aspirants to pay close attention to the instructions provided on their admit cards. Any violation of the prescribed guidelines could lead to disqualification at any stage of the examination.

The entry to the examination centre will start at 11 am.

According to the official notification, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm.

The test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm.

A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item or any item which could be used for unfair practices.

Smoking in the examination centre and nearby is strictly prohibited.

Water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks, or snacks are not allowed inside the examination centre.

While releasing the admit card, the testing agency urged candidates to verify their bank account details for the refund before downloading it.

How to seek refund for NEET UG fee?

The National Testing Agency has started the reconfirmation and correction process for bank account details to facilitate refunds of the examination fee for the cancelled May 3 NEET-UG 2026 exam.

Candidates had earlier been given time to furnish details of their bank account through the registration portal. However, the NTA said that some candidates had provided “incomplete or incorrect particulars, including invalid account numbers and other discrepancies.”

It said that it had received requests from candidates to verify and rectify their details. “Accordingly, in the interest of candidates and to ensure that the refund reaches the correct beneficiary, NTA has decided to open a Bank Account Re-confirmation/Correction Window,” NTA said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a common exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutions, has been mired in controversy since the original May 3 examination was cancelled.

This was after confirmation that the question paper had been compromised. They were allegedly leaked at the source by professors who were setting the paper. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test.