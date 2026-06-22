Hours after NEET UG Re-exam, Paper solver gang busted in Bihar’s Lakhisarai; 24 arrested, medical students among accused in Rs 40 Lakh exam proxy racket

Authorities have arrested 24 people in connection with the alleged gang, which is suspected of facilitating unfair means in competitive examinations.

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NEET-UG candidates gather at Bapu Pariksha Bhawan after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, June 21, 2026. The Re-NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted following the cancellation of the original test held on May 3 amid a paper leak controversy. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Paper leak controversy: A major paper-solving racket was uncovered in Bihar on Monday (June 22), just a day after the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination was conducted. According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, authorities have arrested 24 people in connection with the alleged gang, which is suspected of facilitating unfair means in competitive examinations.

Medical students from PMCH, Gaya Medical College, AIIMS Raebareli and BHU were arrested

Investigation has found that medical students had reportedly struck deals worth Rs 30–40 lakh to appear for the examination on behalf of genuine candidates. Along with 24 other individuals involved in this racket, including the alleged mastermind behind the operation, the police have arrested the medical students from PMCH, Gaya Medical College, AIIMS Raebareli and BHU, as well as 14 employees of the company responsible for biometric verification at examination centres.

The arrests occurred during raids at examination centres located at Government High School Hasanpur, KRK Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya. As per the Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police, Prerna Kumar, mobile phones and several crucial documents were recovered from the accused, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

When was the NEET UG re-exam held?

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was conducted across India and overseas on Sunday, June 21, 2026. There were massive security arrangements to ensure the fair and smooth conduct of the exam. It turned out to be one of the largest and most closely monitored examinations in the country’s history. The retest was held after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original May 3 examination amid an ongoing probe into allegations of question paper leakage.

More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the re-examination, which was conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas locations. The examination was held from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m., with additional compensatory time provided to eligible candidates with disabilities.

This is breaking news. Further details will be updated.