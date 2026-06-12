NEET UG 2026 re-exam: NTA makes big announcement; extends exam duration to 195 minutes, increases rough work space in question paper

The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilize the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper.

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NEET UG 2026 re-exam big update: NTA makes BIG announcement; extends exam duration to 195 minutes, increases rough work space in question paper

NEET UG 2026 re-exam latest news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released an important update related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET UG) re-exam. According to the detailed notice published on the website, NTA has made a few significant candidate-friendly changes for NEET (UG), scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

Based on feedback received from candidates over the years, NTA has extended the examination window period to 195 minutes. NTA said, “Based on feedback received from candidates over the years, the examination window has

been extended to 195 minutes and will be from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. This includes the time required for mandatory examination formalities such as signing of attendance sheets and other invigilation procedures. The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilize the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper.”

The revised examination window has been designed to ensure that candidates are able to utilize the intended examination time without feeling that administrative processes are taking away from their opportunity to attempt the paper. In addition, the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased.

In addition, the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet has been increased. Candidates will now be provided with four rough-work pages instead of two, giving them more room for calculations, diagrams and other workings during examination.

Another important change relates to the design of the question paper booklet. Earlier, roughwork pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. While this arrangement worked well for many candidates, feedback indicated that it was less convenient for some, particularly left-handed candidates. To address this, two rough-work pages have now been placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be available at the end. This revised layout has been incorporated in both English and regional language versions of the question paper so that candidates can use whichever pages are more convenient for them.