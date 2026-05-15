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NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Dharmendra Pradhan admits breach, promises NEET to be held in Computer-based test mode from next year

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed that the National Testing Agency will hold the NEET UG examination on June 21, 2026. Meanwhile, the admit card will be issued on June 14. Check key developments here.

Students to get a week to choose preferred city for NEET-UG retest; admit cards to be issued by June 14: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan(Photo Credit: X/ Screengrab from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's address)

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday addressed a press conference on the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination. The Union Minister confirmed that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET UG examination on June 21, 2026. This announcement comes days after the NTA confirmed the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. Talking about the exam mode, Pradhan stated that there is a need to move towards a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system from next year.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21; Dharmendra Pradhan to brief on paper leak row today

Will the NEET UG 2027 exam be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode?

“The root cause of this was OMR and therefore, from the next year, the exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode…,” Pradhan stated.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan say about the education mafia?

While addressing the press conference, the minister stated, “The new dates of the re-examination have been declared for June 21st… The exam took place on 3rd May and on 7th May, NTA received a complaint that the guess paper had some questions that were present in the Question sheets this time. The Higher Education Department initiated an immediate inquiry and handed it over to the government agency… They contacted the state agencies and by May 12th, we were confirmed that, under the guise of a guess paper, the actual examination questions had indeed been leaked…”

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Furthermore, he stated, “We did not want any deserving student to be deprived of their rights due to the machinations of fraudulent candidates or the conspiracies of the education mafia… After the irregularities that surfaced last time, the Radhakrishnan Committee had been constituted, and we implemented its recommendations word for word for both 2025 and 2026. Despite that, this incident occurred. Hence, our first decision was to cancel the examination…”

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, “The new dates of the re-examination have been declared for June 21st… The exam took place on 3rd May and on 7th May, NTA received a complaint that the guess paper had some questions that were present in the… pic.twitter.com/hTrzstq1mH — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

He stated that an extra 15 minutes will be allotted to the aspirants. The examination will be held from 2 to 5: 15 PM. Meanwhile, the fee will be refunded to the aspirants.

NEET UG admit card to be released on June 14

The new NEET UG admit card will be released on June 14. Students will get a week to choose preferred city for the NEET-UG retest.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

Why was the NEET exam cancelled?

NEET-UG 2026, conducted on May 3, was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The exam, considered the country’s largest undergraduate medical entrance test, was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres and involving over 22 lakh candidates.The matter is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which registered an FIR under provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act, 2024.

This is a breaking story. Further details will be added.

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