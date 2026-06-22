NEET UG 2026 Re-exam paper leak claim goes viral; NTA says, 'Video is...'

NEET UG Paper Leak news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre on Monday called out the “fake video” being circulated on social media platforms, claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-examination question paper was leaked on Telegram. Terming the video as fake, NTA stated, “NTA’s attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance. Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence. ”
“NTA, with the support of I4C and law-enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content. We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through http://neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material. Our 20 lakh+ aspirants deserve a calm and fair process,” NTA stated.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT | NEET (UG) 2026
NTA’s attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive…
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 21, 2026
A section of social media users on X shared images purportedly showing NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question papers circulating on Telegram before the re-examination. Several posts and videos alleging a paper leak quickly went viral. This raised concerns among parents and students.
However, the claim was later debunked by PIB Fact Check, which stated that reports alleging a leak of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper on Telegram before the examination were false. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also dismissed the allegations, describing them as misleading.
A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination.#PIBFactCheck
❌ This Claim is #FAKE
✅ According to @NTA_Exams, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false.
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 21, 2026
PIB stated, “A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination. “#PIBFactCheck This Claim is #FAKE According to @NTA_Exams, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false. For details: https://x.com/NTA_Exams/status/2068752312450101713?s=20 Stay cautious. Help STOP misinformation. Flag misleading content related to the Government of India immediately: WhatsApp: +91 8799711259 Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in,” reads the post. The NTA appealed to students, parents and the public to rely only on the official website and the agency’s verified social media handles for information and not to amplify such material.
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