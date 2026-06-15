‘Still can’t download my NEET admit card’: Students flood social media, tag NTA over technical glitches and NEET UG refund process confusion

A section of aspirants have called the National Testing Agency (NTA) to improve server performance, while others are asking for more information about how the refund process will work

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'Still can't download my admit card': Students flood social media, tag NTA over technical glitches and refund process confusion(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM. The NTA NEET UG admit card for the re-examination has been released at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2026 Re-admit card by entering the login credentials, such as application number, password, and security pin.

Has NTA released the NEET UG 2026 admit card?

Taking to X, the official X account of NTA wrote, “Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://neet.nta.nic.in Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund. Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 #NEET2026 #NTA”.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

Soon after this tweet, students and aspirants took to X to raise several issues, which include reporting technical glitches, website slowdowns, difficulties accessing the refund verification page and downloading their admit cards.

Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after login with 2 factor authentication is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2026

What technical glitches are aspirants facing on the NTA website?

Various users called the National Testing Agency (NTA) to improve server performance, while others are asking for more information about how the refund process will work. Addressing the queries raised by the students, the NTA posted a message about how many have downloaded their admit cards. In that message, NTA stated that about 1,000 did.

“Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after login with 2 factor authentication is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards,” NTA stated.

Meanwhile, a section of users, aspirants and students have raised questions and queries related to the refund verification process and admit card download issues. A user wrote, “I successfully submitted all the required details for the refund and received confirmation.due to technical issues, I was unable to download my admit card at night. When I tried again in the morning, the system showed that I had confirmed I did not need a refund and allowed me to”

I successfully submitted all the required details for the refund and received confirmation.due to technical issues, I was unable to download my admit card at night. When I tried again in the morning, the system showed that I had confirmed I did not need a refund and allowed me to — aarti (@aarti2911) June 15, 2026

Another user wrote, “Dear @NTA_Exams, Thousands of NEET UG 2026 candidates accidentally selected the “Do not provide bank details” option while downloading the Admit Card. Now the portal shows no bank details for fee refund. Kindly provide one more opportunity to submit or re-confirm bank details.”

Dear @NTA_Exams, Thousands of NEET UG 2026 candidates accidentally selected the “Do not provide bank details” option while downloading the Admit Card. Now the portal shows no bank details for fee refund. Kindly provide one more opportunity to submit or re-confirm bank details. pic.twitter.com/45xGwSLQac — Mohammad Saeed (@MohammadSa54356) June 15, 2026

“Session expire very soon fees verification is also not responding in edit bank details also we cannot edit anything and now hoe to download my admit card kindly do the needful in this matter so I can download my admit card. Thank You,” a third user.

Session expire very soon fees verification is also not responding in edit bank details also we cannot edit anything and now hoe to download my admit card kindly do the needful in this matter so I can download my admit card.

Thank You — chaitali gajjar (@chaitali_83) June 15, 2026

“If bank details are correct why force to edit? We should be able to just click on confirm and proceed. Poor design or trying to cover some mess? You know the poor capacity of your servers. Just email admit cards to already registered emailID. You could have done it in batches,” wrote a user on X.

If bank details are correct why force to edit? We should be able to just click on confirm and proceed. Poor design or trying to cover some mess?

You know the poor capacity of your servers. Just email admit cards to already registered emailID. You could have done it in batches. — Manas Sahoo (@CatchManas) June 15, 2026

“I can’t still download my admit card it’s taking forever to load and showing timeout @NTA_Exams plz get it sorted out we’re already stressed over our exam do we have to stress over this too???,” a user wrote.

I can’t still download my admit card it’s taking forever to load and showing timeout @NTA_Exams plz get it sorted out we’re already stressed over our exam do we have to stress over this too??? — Nishat (@Nishat1563341) June 15, 2026

“I am unable to download my admit card. After I confirm my bank account details—even though all the information I entered is correct—there is no option to download the card,” added another user.

I am unable to download my admit card. After I confirm my bank account details—even though all the information I entered is correct—there is no option to download the card. — Jeffin Joash (@Jeffin2007) June 15, 2026

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan

How to download the NTA NEET UG re-test admit card?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG admit card.”

Enter the login details.

Your NEET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, the candidates can also contact helpdesk in person or at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.