NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to be held under tight security: Why CRPF and CISF personnel are being deployed to guard question papers

NEET UG re-exam will be held on June 21. Both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be used to provide security during the transportation of the question papers

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Police detain Students' Federation of India (SFI) members during a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, in Shimla, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 re-exam latest news: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions on June 21, 2026. The NEET Re-exam is being held following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Why has the government deployed CRPF and CISF personnel for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam?

Just a few days before the NEET re-exam, reports of a paper leak went viral again, panicking students and their parents. NTA has issued a warning to students, urging them to ignore social media rumours alleging a “leak” or “sale” of the upcoming NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper and labelled such claims as “false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead.” Sharing the post on X, the NTA said that these tactics are the work of “organised cheating rackets” aiming to exploit the anxiety of students and are part of a scam designed to “extort money”.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

It is to be noted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be deployed to transport question papers for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination on June 21, citing logistical challenges and unpredictable weather conditions in June. In a firm push to make the examination process completely leak-proof and secure, the government has decided to bring in the IAF for the critical task of ferrying sensitive documents.

Pradhan emphasised that the Centre is adopting a comprehensive “whole-of-government” strategy, coordinating closely with the Defence Ministry, Home Ministry, Postal Department, and state governments to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the examination.

What changes has NTA made for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam?

“Earlier, the Postal Department played a major role along with the Home Ministry and the states. We will continue this collaborative approach, but now the Indian Air Force will also step in to ensure question papers reach examination centres safely and on time,” Pradhan said.

The NTA on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan

“This window is designed to accommodate the invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination, such as the signing requirements, which candidates earlier felt reduced their effective working time,” the agency said.

The NTA has also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question-paper booklet from two to four pages, giving candidates additional space for calculations and reasoning.

The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed to ensure a secure two-layered security arrangement for transporting NEET-UG 2026 question papers based on the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To ensure the highly confidential nature of this task, both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be used to provide security during the transportation of the question papers and the evaluation of the candidates’ OMR sheets to ensure candidate confidentiality.

Preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re examination are being closely reviewed at every level. With coordinated efforts across the Centre, States and Districts, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth and secure examination experience for every candidate.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams… pic.twitter.com/lGFoemjs8K — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026

The two-layered security arrangement will include an escort for the question papers from the originating hubs of Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, and along the entire route of transport, from the originating hubs to the location of the question papers, including at the airports, helipads, and other vital infrastructure locations involved in the transportation of the question papers, according to the order from MHA dated 7 June, as reported by ThePrint.

“Two-tier security arrangement is required to be implemented, particularly for the secure transportation and handling of confidential examination materials, including question papers and post-examination OMR answer sheets. In this regard, assistance of the CAPFs has been sought for the deployment of security personnel at critical stages of transportation and handling of the said materials,” the MHA stated, as reported by ThePrint.

(With agencies inputs)