NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: Dress code for male and female candidates, documents to carry, prohibited items, frisking rules, entry gates closing time

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 re-examination, the country’s largest medical entrance examination, is set to be held today, Sunday, June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination amid allegations of irregularities. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in coordination with the Central and state governments, police, district administrations and paramilitary forces, has put in place extensive security arrangements to ensure a leak-proof, fair and transparent process for more than 22 lakh aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across the country.
The NTA NEET examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Re-Examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.
According to NTA’s advisory, candidates whose biometric verification cannot be completed at the examination centre due to technical malfunction of devices, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity issues, or any physical inability will not be denied entry to the examination hall. Such candidates will be required to sign a written undertaking-the format of which will be made available at the centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer-and will then be permitted to write the examination without disturbance. Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents.
Before appearing for the competitive examination, students must check the reporting time, dress code rules, frisking rules, list of prohibited items.
The NTA said it is fully prepared to conduct the examination, with more than 95,000 examination rooms equipped with 1,38,560 CCTV cameras monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.
The surveillance network will be supported by AI-based analysis of CCTV feeds and 51,311 jammers supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Two invigilators will be deployed in every examination room, supported by more than 10 functionaries at each centre. A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff members have been deployed, with face authentication systems introduced to strengthen candidate verification, IANS reported.
Around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers will oversee the conduct of the examination, while each centre will have an average deployment of 40 to 50 security personnel. Police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have also been mobilised to ensure the secure transportation of confidential examination materials, which have been verified at custodian banks. According to the NTA, more than 2.5 lakh security personnel have been mobilised nationwide.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.