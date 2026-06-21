NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: Dress code for male and female candidates, documents to carry, prohibited items, frisking rules, entry gates closing time

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted today. Check the dress code for male and female candidates, documents to carry, prohibited items, frisking rules, entry gates closing time.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-ug-2026-re-exam-today-dress-code-for-male-and-female-candidates-documents-to-carry-prohibited-items-frisking-rules-entry-gates-closing-time-8452619/ Copy

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: Dress code for male and female candidates, documents to carry, prohibited items, frisking rules, entry gates closing time(Photo Credit: PTI)

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Today: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2026 re-examination, the country’s largest medical entrance examination, is set to be held today, Sunday, June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination amid allegations of irregularities. The National Testing Agency (NTA), in coordination with the Central and state governments, police, district administrations and paramilitary forces, has put in place extensive security arrangements to ensure a leak-proof, fair and transparent process for more than 22 lakh aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across the country.

The NTA NEET examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Re-Examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

What guidelines have NTA released related to biometric verification?

According to NTA’s advisory, candidates whose biometric verification cannot be completed at the examination centre due to technical malfunction of devices, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity issues, or any physical inability will not be denied entry to the examination hall. Such candidates will be required to sign a written undertaking-the format of which will be made available at the centre with the Centre Superintendent or Observer-and will then be permitted to write the examination without disturbance. Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents.

Before appearing for the competitive examination, students must check the reporting time, dress code rules, frisking rules, list of prohibited items.

NEET UG 2026: Reporting Time and Entry Schedule

Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM.

Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance.

FRISKING RULES: To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking

To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking Candidates must verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card. Map applications may show incorrect pins for some centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference

KEY DOCUMENTS TO CARRY TO EXAM CENTRE: Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet. Candidates appearing for the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination are advised to: Reach the examination centre well before the reporting window, accounting for traffic and weather

Strictly follow the dress code and permissible items advisory, available on neet.nta.nic.in

Carry only permitted items

PROHIBITED ITEMS: Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories and food packets are not allowed inside the examination hall

Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories and food packets are not allowed inside the examination hall Rely only on official communications from neet.nta.nic.in

Not fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims of question paper leaks; report suspicious messages or channels to NTA or to cyber-crime authorities immediately

Trust their preparation and remain calm. For concerns related to mental wellbeing, NTA has shared official helplines including Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24×7 national mental health helpline.

Candidates may carry a Transparent Water Bottle

Additional biometric machines and trained personnel deployed to expedite verification

Diabetic candidates permitted to carry sugar tablets and fruits (banana, apple, orange) with a transparent water bottle, in line with NTA guidelines

Travel and weather advisories issued in advance, urging candidates to plan travel early and verify centre addresses from the admit card.

NEET Security: 95,000 examination rooms equipped with 1,38,560 CCTV cameras, 51,311 jammers

The NTA said it is fully prepared to conduct the examination, with more than 95,000 examination rooms equipped with 1,38,560 CCTV cameras monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.

The surveillance network will be supported by AI-based analysis of CCTV feeds and 51,311 jammers supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Two invigilators will be deployed in every examination room, supported by more than 10 functionaries at each centre. A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff members have been deployed, with face authentication systems introduced to strengthen candidate verification, IANS reported.

Around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers will oversee the conduct of the examination, while each centre will have an average deployment of 40 to 50 security personnel. Police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have also been mobilised to ensure the secure transportation of confidential examination materials, which have been verified at custodian banks. According to the NTA, more than 2.5 lakh security personnel have been mobilised nationwide.