NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key news: How to check NTA NEET provisional answer key when announced? Steps to download, login credentials required

The National Testing Agency(NTA) successfully conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) on June 21, 2026. More than 20 lakh medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET re-exam on Sunday after the original test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a controversial topic for the government and triggered a popular protest movement. Now that the exams have concluded, questions regarding the NEET UG 2026 Answer Key are surfacing across social media platforms.
At present, no official date and time have been announced by NTA or Abhishek Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can access the NTA NEET UG answer key by entering the login credentials, such as the application number, password, and security pin.
After the conduct of the examination, NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/).
The NTA will display the provisional answer key of the questions, giving an opportunity to the candidates to challenge, in case of any doubt in the answer key published on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.
Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.
The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final and will be displayed on NTA website before declaration of result. For the exact date of display of the Answer Key, candidates may regularly check updates on the NTA website after the examination.