NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key news: How to raise objections against NTA NEET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was held across the country and 14 destinations abroad on June 21, 2026. Previously, the examination held in May was cancelled due to the paper leak controversy. NEET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Now that the exams have concluded, the agency will release the NEET provisional Answer key and NEET OMR sheet on its website.
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Top Key Takeaways about NEET Answer Key
To access the NTA NEET UG answer key, a student must enter the login credentials, which include the application number, password and captcha code. The scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses of all candidates will be released on the website.
Currently, NTA has not released any date or time for the publication of the answer key. This article is written solely with the purpose on how students can check and raise objections, if any, against the answer key.
At first, NTA will release the NEET UG re-exam provisional answer key.