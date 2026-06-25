NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key news: How to raise objections against NTA NEET provisional answer key when released? Step-by-step guide

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: The agency will release the NEET provisional Answer key and NEET OMR sheet on its website.

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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2026.(Photo Credit: PTI)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was held across the country and 14 destinations abroad on June 21, 2026. Previously, the examination held in May was cancelled due to the paper leak controversy. NEET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Now that the exams have concluded, the agency will release the NEET provisional Answer key and NEET OMR sheet on its website.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Top Key Takeaways about NEET Answer Key

To access the NTA NEET UG answer key, a student must enter the login credentials, which include the application number, password and captcha code. The scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses of all candidates will be released on the website.

Currently, NTA has not released any date or time for the publication of the answer key. This article is written solely with the purpose on how students can check and raise objections, if any, against the answer key.

At first, NTA will release the NEET UG re-exam provisional answer key.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam paper leak claim goes viral; NTA says, ‘Video is…’

Candidates can view their answer key. If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/she can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till the stipulated time frame.

Candidates will be allowed to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts.

If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge

The key finalized after the challenges will be treated as final and will be displayed on NTA website before declaration of result.

NEET UG Re-test 2026: How to check NEET Answer Key?

Go to the official NTA NEET website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Check the Candidate activity section available on the homepage. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials, such as Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

NOTE: As of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the NEET UG 2026 answer key date and time.

Also Read: Hours after NEET UG Re-exam, Paper solver gang busted in Bihar’s Lakhisarai; 24 arrested, medical students among accused in Rs 40 Lakh exam proxy racket

NEET UG Re-test 2026: How to raise objections against NEET Answer Key?