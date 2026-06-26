NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key OUT: 3 days left to challenge NTA NEET provisional answer key; OMR sheets scanning still in progress, direct link

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key is live on its website. Check the details here.

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Varanasi: NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. The Re-NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted following the cancellation of the original test held on May 3 amid a paper leak controversy. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG Re-test Answer Key 2026 news: The NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key for the re-examination has been released on its website. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG 2026 answer key at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. The National Testing Agency conducted the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2026 on June 21, 2026, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:15 P.M. (IST). Along with the NEET provisional key, the National Testing Agency has uploaded the Question Papers (all four sets) of NEET (UG) held in June on the website https://nta.ac.in/.

Scanning of OMR answer sheets still in progress: NTA

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination was held across the country and 14 destinations abroad on June 21, 2026. Previously, the examination held in May was cancelled due to the paper leak controversy. It is to be noted that the scanning of OMR answer sheets is still in progress. This has been done deliberately, in the interest transparency, so that every candidate has an early and open opportunity to review the provisional answer keys for all four sets and to flag any question that, in their view, deserves fresh look. “By enabling expert review of the challenges to commence in parallel with OMR scanning, rather than sequentially after it, the National Testing Agency aims to publish the final answer key and declare the result at the earliest possible date,” NTA said in a press note on Thursday.

NEET UG Re-test 2026: How to check NEET Answer Key?

Go to the official NTA NEET website https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Check the Candidate activity section available on the homepage. Click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials, such as Application Number and Password/Date of Birth.

The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference.

Last Date to Challenge Answer Key: What’s Next?

The candidate is required to submit the challenge only through Online mode during the stipulated time period along with the requisite fee. Challenge submitted by any other mode (email/fax/letter etc.) and without fee will not be accepted. Candidate is required to raise a challenge against a question only under his/her own Question Paper Series Code (the Series Code printed on the cover of the Test Booklet taken home from the examination centre on 21.06.2026). If a challenge is accepted by the subject matter experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates across all four sets. Candidates therefore do not need to raise the same challenge separately under multiple Series Codes.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking by 28 June 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ during the challenge window period.

Challenges made by candidates will be verified by the designated subject matter experts. If a challenge is found correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and the responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for the purpose of preparing and declaring the result. Individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates; however, the revised final answer key will be published on the website, and the processing fee will be refunded for every challenge that is accepted. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge period shall be final. No challenge will be accepted after 28 June 2026 (after 11:50 Р.M.).