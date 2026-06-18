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NEET UG 2026 Re-Test LIVE: Delhi HC to resume hearing on Telegram’s plea against temporary ban today; nearly 16 lakh candidates download NEET admit cards

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test LIVE: NEET will be held on June 21, 2026. Admit cards have been released. Check latest details here.

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A man checks his mobile phone displaying information related to the temporary restriction on the messaging application Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG Telegram Ban Hearing news LIVE: Ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, 2026, the Delhi High Court(HC) is set to resume hearing on Thursday afternoon a plea filed by the instant messaging application Telegram challenging the Centre’s decision to temporarily suspend its services across India. The latest development comes after the government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency stating the measure is aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation.

NEET UG 2026 Re-test update: Delhi HC to resume hearing on Telegram plea

As per the cause list published by the Delhi High Court, the matter, Telegram FZ LLC & Anr. vs Union of India & Ors, has been listed at 2:30 p.m. before the vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia, as reported by news agency IANS.

Also Read: ‘I love you Mom, Dad’: 23-year-old school topper preparing for NEET re-exam dies by suicide in Dehradun

NEET UG 2026 Admit card: Nearly 16 lakh candidates download NEET admit cards

Meanwhile, the testing agency has enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring the candidate to enter or confirm their bank account details first. If a candidate is unable to download the admit card earlier because of pending bank details, they can now: Download your Admit Card immediately, Complete bank account verification later, Still remain eligible for the examination fee refund process.

“With the exam scheduled for 21 June 2026, all candidates are strongly advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible and carefully check their exam centre, reporting time, and other details,” NTA in an official tweet said. This year, NEET UG examination will be held on June 21, 2026.

NEET (UG) 2026 Aspirants: Download Your Admit Card Now! Good news! NTA has now enabled NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card download without requiring you to enter or confirm your bank account details first. If you were unable to download your admit card earlier because of pending bank… pic.twitter.com/zHTGZ7Vmq3 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 17, 2026

Nearly 16 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their admit cards. The admit cards were released on June 14 for candidates appearing in the retest. The NTA stated that it had received requests from several candidates who were unable to complete their account details due to various reasons and sought direct access to download their admit cards.

Why has the Telegram ban upset CEO CEO Pavel Durov?

The Telegram ban wasn’t well received by its CEO. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov criticised the restriction on the messaging app in India, stating, “Banning it, even temporarily, is a mistake.” Sharing a post on X, Durov said, “India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. “And the ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps.”

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Security, transport, and monitoring; How States are gearing up for smooth and secure conduct of medical entrance exam

Google delisted the app on Tuesday, and Apple’s App Store has also removed it now in compliance with the government order to block access to the app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21.

Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We’re also making the “edited” label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake. — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

In another post, he wrote, “Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We’re also making the “edited” label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake.”

NEET Aspirant Suicide

Meanwhile, NEET aspirant suicides continue to shock the entire country. A 23-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her room in the Patel Nagar area in Dehradun, leaving behind a note apologising to her parents for her “incompetence”. The Patel Nagar Police received information regarding the incident on Tuesday morning. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari, preliminary inquiries revealed that Riya Kumari lived with her parents. She routinely studied late into the night and woke up late in the morning.