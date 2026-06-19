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NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Telegram’s plea today

NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: Delhi HC will pronounce verdict on Telegram's plea today. All you need to know.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/neet-ug-2026-re-test-live-delhi-hc-verdict-on-telegrams-plea-today-against-neet-linked-suspension-today-10-30-am-justice-tejas-karia-8450758/ Copy

NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Telegram's plea today(Photo Credit: Created using Google Gemini)

NEET UG Re-test Telegram Ban Hearing LIVE: The Delhi High Court(HC) will pronounce its verdict today on a plea filed by Telegram challenging the Centre’s decision to temporarily suspend its services across India. This latest development comes just two days before the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET UG) 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026. Earlier on Thursday, a single-judge Bench of Justice Tejas Karia reserved judgment after hearing arguments from Telegram and the Union government. Going by the Delhi High Court’s website, the verdict will be delivered today at 10:30 AM.

What does the Writ Petition say?

According to the news agency, IANS report, the writ petition questions the restrictions imposed pursuant to directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, following recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Security, transport, and monitoring; How States are gearing up for smooth and secure conduct of medical entrance exam

Meanwhile, the Union government defended the decision, telling the Delhi High Court that Telegram’s architecture and repeated misuse for examination-related frauds left the government with “no other option” but to invoke emergency blocking powers under the Information Technology Act. “NTA is now sending exam updates & centre information to candidates directly on WhatsApp for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” reads a tweet on X from NTA.

NEET (UG) 2026 — Official WhatsApp Updates NTA is now sending exam updates & centre information to candidates directly on WhatsApp for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026. How to know it’s really us: ✅ Only from our verified account: +91 78279 80287 ✅ Look for the… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

In an affidavit filed through MeitY, the Centre said the decision was taken only after “exhausting alternatives”, including repeated requests for targeted takedowns of unlawful content, which were found inadequate.

Why was Telegram banned?

Telegram has challenged the Centre’s decision to temporarily suspend its services across India till June 22 and disable its message-editing feature till June 30, contending that the restrictions are disproportionate and adversely affect millions of users, news agency IANS reported. Meanwhile, the Union government defended the decision, telling the Delhi High Court that Telegram’s architecture and repeated misuse for examination-related frauds left the government with “no other option” but to invoke emergency blocking powers under the Information Technology Act. It is to be noted that the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was cancelled amid allegations of question paper leaks.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Telegram ban: CEO Pavel Durov big statement after Google removes messaging app from Play Store ahead of NEET re-exam, calls ‘leaks just moved to…’

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG.