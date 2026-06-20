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NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: NTA to hold nationwide mock drill today; Railways to operate special train

NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday(today).

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Members of Students Federation of India (SFI) participate in a protest rally demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and mismanagement of NEET and CBSE examinations, in New Delhi, Friday, June 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE Updates: Ahead of the NEET UG-Re examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday(today) as part of its preparations to ensure the smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the test. Meanwhile, in a detailed notice, NTA stated that it is fully prepared for the conduct of NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination, scheduled on Sunday, 21 June 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. The re-examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in pen-and-paper mode in 551 cities across India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

When will the entry gates close?

The re-examination to be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance. To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear fullsleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking Candidates must verify the exact address of their examination centre from the admit card. Map applications may show incorrect pins for some centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference.

Special trains and Metros to facilitate NEET aspirants

The Chakradharpur (CKP) division of South Eastern Railway will run a special train between Rourkela and Tatanagar on June 21 to facilitate candidates appearing in the NEET 2026 examination, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI. According to a statement issued by PRO-cum-Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (CKP division), Special train no 68044 will depart from Rourkela at 05:10 hours on June 21 and arrive at Tatanagar station at 09:20 hours.

Keeping in view the convenience of candidates appearing for the NEET-2026 examination, the CKP division of S E Rly has decided to operate a special train between Rourkela and Tatanagar station on 21st June, the statement stated.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Railway will start services from 4 am on Sunday, nearly five hours before the normal schedule, on its three corridors to help people attend the International Day of Yoga celebration at Red Road, officials said, PTI reported.

NEET Admit card update

Additional services have also been planned, keeping in mind the large turnout expected at the Yoga Day event and the transportation needs of NEET-UG aspirants and their guardians. :It is clarified that those who have already downloaded their Admit Cards for the 21st June NEET UG Examination need not do it again.

The SMS/Email/WhatsApp messages are primarily for those students who are yet to download their new Admit Cards. The 3rd May Admit Cards won’t be valid as many students have been allocated new centers in their preferred cities. Downloading and printing 21st June Admit Card, once is enough,” NTA stated on X.