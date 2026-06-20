Another NTA blunder ahead of NEET UG re-test? Nagpur aspirant allotted Abu Dhabi centre, DG Abhishek Singh says, ‘Student has…’

A student from Nagpur in Maharashtra was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for Sunday's NEET UG 2026 re-examination by the National Testing Agency.

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Another NTA blunder ahead of NEET UG re-test? Nagpur aspirant allotted Abu Dhabi centre, DG Abhishek Singh says, 'Student has...'(Photo Credit: Screengrab taken from X@ANI)

Just one day ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-test, a student from Nagpur in Maharashtra was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi by the National Testing Agency. This prompted his parents to raise the issue with the NTA and seek a correction. With the chorus regarding NTA’s irregularities continuing to grow, NTA DG Abhishek Singh released an important statement. Talking to news agency ANI, NTA DG Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy has been rectified and the student has been assigned a centre in their home city.

Did NTA allot the Nagpur aspirant Abu Dhabi centre ahead of the NEET UG re-exam?

Singh told ANI, “The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur”. The latest clarification comes amid reports that a student from Nagpur was erroneously assigned an overseas examination centre in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming medical entrance re-examination. The candidate and his family were left in a state of uncertainty after seeing the admit card. The student, Abdulla Talib, had given preference to Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara centres for the examination.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test LIVE: Security tightened, administrative prep intensified across country as NTA conducts nationwide mock drill today

Previously, the student had been assigned a centre at Saraswati Vidyalaya in Nagpur for the original NEET examination. However, after the exam was rescheduled following the paper leak controversy, he downloaded his new admit card only to discover that his examination centre had been shifted to the Abu Dhabi Indian School in the UAE, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Nagpur, Mahrashtra: Family of a NEET aspirant, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, claims that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi as his exam center for NEET-UG re-exam scheduled to be held on 21st June. His father, Mohammad Talib, says, “…After the admit card was downloaded… pic.twitter.com/EmFqhIFVRK — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Test Mock Drill: How well have Centres prepared for the Re-exam? Free Bus, special trains, tight security – how are aspirants reacting? Explained

While speaking to news agency ANI, the father of the Nagpur NEET aspirant said, “…After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options. We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them a mail. When we sent a mail, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 pm on Saturday. We had given 3 districts as options but we now demand that Nagpur be given us as the Centre because he is shocked. There is no time to go to any other district. He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport…”