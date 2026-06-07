  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2026 Re-Test on June 21: How to check NTA NEET admit card, exam city slip when released; Login credentials required

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test on June 21: How to check NTA NEET admit card, exam city slip when released; Login credentials required

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: June 7, 2026, 3:03 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Re-Test on June 21: How to check NTA NEET admit card, exam city slip when released; Login credentials required
NEET UG 2026 Re-Test on June 21: How to check NTA NEET admit card, exam city slip when released; Login credentials required(Photo Credit: IANS)

NEET UG 2026 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the NEET UG 2026 re-test exam city intimation slip in June. All those candidates who are planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET UG) re-examination can download their NEET UG re-exam city slip by visiting the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. This year, the single largest medical entrance examination will be held on June 21, 2026.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21. The exam city slip is released before the admit card.

Read more: NEET UG 2026 Re-test on June 21; Know when will exam city slip and admit card be released? Step-by-Step guide to check

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(NEET (UG) – 2026) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Result: IIT JEE Advanced Paper 1, 2 Final Answer key, result on June 1 at jeeadv.ac.in; how to check

How to download the NTA NEET UG advance city intimation slip?

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download NTA NEET advance city intimation slip”
  • Enter the login details.
  • Your NEET exam city slip can be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the NTA NEET exam city slip and take a printout for further reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the
undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on 21 June 2026 (Sunday). The duration of the examination will be from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST) including time for examination formalities.

Activity Details
Updation of Present Address and Choice of Examination Cities Candidates could update their present address and select their 1st and 2nd preferred exam cities on the official NEET website from May 15 to May 21, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM).
Fee Payable by Candidate No fee was charged for updating the present address and exam city preferences.
Correction in Particulars No corrections were allowed except for the present address and choice of exam city.
Announcement of Exam City Intimation Slip To be announced later on the official website.
Release of Admit Card To be announced later on the official website.
Date of Examination June 21, 2026 (Sunday)
Exam Timing 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities.
Examination Centre Details Will be mentioned on the Admit Card.
Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Key To be announced later on the official website.
Official Websites https://nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/
Declaration of Result To be announced later on the official website.
Email ID neetug2026@nta.ac.in

The guidelines and instructions for appearing in NEET (UG) 2026 will be same Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/.For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, the candidates can also contact helpdesk in person or at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee refutes claims of data breach and privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

NOTE: NTA has not released any official date or time for NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip or admit card. Candidates should regularly check the official website only.

To download the NEET exam city intimation slip, candidates typically need the following login credentials:

  • Application Number
  • Password (or Date of Birth, depending on how the account was set up)
  • Security pin (if shown on the login page)

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.