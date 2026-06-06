NEET UG 2026 Re-test on June 21; Know when will exam city slip and admit card be released? Step-by-step guide to check

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-test on June 21; Know when will exam city slip and admit card be released? Step-by-step guide to check Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)

NEET UG 2026 re-test: After much controversy and criticism, the National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the re-examination for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 on June 21, 2026. With only 15 calendar days left for the single largest medical entrance examination, the testing agency will publish the admit card and the exam city slip.

Why is NTA conducting the NEET UG re-test?

On May 12, NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 held on May 3 after paper leak allegations. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test. This year, the NEET UG 2026 examination has become one of the most discussed topics for multiple reasons.

Also Read: IIT Roorkee refutes claims of data breach and privacy violation affecting JEE Advanced aspirants, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

From which website can the NEET UG admit card and exam city slip be downloaded?

To access the NTA NEET UG exam city slip, a student must enter his or her application number, password and captcha code. If you are appearing for the examination for the first time, then it is important to understand that the NEET UG exam city slip and the NEET UG admit card are two different types of documents. Both serve different purposes. NTA NEET UG exam city slip will be issued first, and then the NEET admit card.

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination centre, on the date and timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her admit card.

List of banned items you must not take to the exam centre

The candidates are advised to read the instructions given in this Information Bulletin as well as on the Admit Card carefully and follow them scrupulously during the conduct of the examination. The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

b) Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

c) Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

d) Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

e) Any ornaments/metallic items.

f) Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

g) Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

Also Read: IIT-Roorkee clarifies admission process for students below eligibility marks, asks candidates to submit revised score card with at least 75% or 65% by this date

Know when will exam city slip and the admit card be released? Step-by-Step guide to check

The candidates must note that the NEET UG admit card will be released by June 14, 2026. Check the step-by-step guide to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website at NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Re-test answer key.”

Enter the login details, such as the application number and password.

Your NTA NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: At present, NTA has not released any exact date and time for the publication of the NTA NEET UG admit card and exam city slip. Don’t believe fake news and rumours.