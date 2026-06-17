NEET UG 2026 Re-test: Security, transport, and monitoring; How States are gearing up for smooth and secure conduct of medical entrance exam

NEET UG 2026 Re-test: How States are gearing up for smooth and secure conduct of medical entrance exam

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Police detain Students' Federation of India (SFI) members during a protest over the alleged NEET paper leak, in Shimla, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)

With paper leaks, irregularities, and education mafias, the education sector has been severely hit. With the advent of social media platforms, paper leaks have become the new normal, affecting millions of students. This year, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate(NEET-UG), held on May 3, was cancelled amid irregularities. Nearly 2.28 million candidates sat the exam on May 3 at more than 5,000 centres across India. The NTA’s announcement left most of the students devastated.

How states are gearing up for the medical entrance examination

Several students even committed suicide. According to the news agency IANS report, a NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Delhi. The deceased, identified as Renu, lived with her family in the Palam area of South-West Delhi. According to reports, she had appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and had reportedly been suffering from depression after the examination was cancelled. Renu was alone at home when the incident occurred. She allegedly died by hanging herself on the evening of June 13. A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed her emotional distress. In the note, she apologised to her parents and wrote that she had been unable to fulfil their aspirations, IANS reported.

While suicide rates seem to increase, the officials have taken multiple measures to review preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination 2026 with a sharp focus on ensuring security, transparency and student convenience following recent concerns over alleged paper leaks.

In this article, we will discuss how states are preparing for the medical entrance exam.

Mumbai

Western Railway has stated that no jumbo block will be imposed on its suburban network on June 21, 2026. As per an official communication issued by the Divisional Office, Mumbai Central, suburban services will run as per the weekday schedule on Sunday, June 21, while AC suburban services will follow the Sunday schedule. The decision was taken after the Chief Passenger Traffic Manager (CPTM) sought adjustments to accommodate the heavy student movement expected on the day of the examination, IANS reported.

To ensure the highly confidential nature of this task, both the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be used to provide security during the transportation of the question papers and the evaluation of the candidates’ OMR sheets to ensure candidate confidentiality.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 re-exam to be held under tight security: Why CRPF and CISF personnel are being deployed to guard question papers

Gujarat

Ahead of the medical entrance examination, Gujarat Police have put in place a comprehensive statewide security plan. Senior officers have directed that the examination be conducted in a fair, secure, and disruption-free manner across the state. Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Makarand Chauhan has been appointed as the State Nodal Officer. Officials were directed to maintain strict vigilance around examination centres, including close monitoring of photocopy and xerox shops located nearby. Police personnel have been directed to do intensive frisking procedures and to ensure that female candidates are treated with dignity and sensitivity throughout the process. To facilitate compliance with examination rules, separate arrangements will be made at examination venues for the secure storage of mobile phones, smart watches and other electronic devices that are prohibited inside examination halls.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed government officials to ensure a “transparent, secure and error-free conduct” of the examination across all examination centres.

The Chief Minister directed government officials to strengthen security arrangements and ensure that biometric verification systems, CCTV cameras and jammers are installed at all examination centres by June 19. Furthermore, he ordered trial runs of the equipment a day before the examination. Chief Minister Yadav instructed district administration and police officials to formulate a detailed traffic management plan to ensure that candidates reach their examination centres without delays.

Odisha

Issuing an urgent order, the government of Odisha will provide free bus travel to all students appearing in the NEET (UG) Re-exam 2026. The move, approved by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to reduce the risk of heatstroke, support economically weaker students and ensure equal access to exam centres.

“In inviting a reference to the subject noted above, I am directed to say that, in order to reduce risk of heatstroke, support to economically weaker students and ensuring equitable access to examination centres, Hon’ble Chief Minister has been pleased to provide free bus travel for the aspirants appearing for the NEET (UG) Re-exam 2026 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026 in 134 examination centres across Odisha on production of a valid admit card of the exam,” reads the order.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a 50 per cent concession in state-run bus fares for NEET candidates. He announced that candidates would be entitled to a 50 per cent concession on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fares upon producing their admit cards.

The chief minister also directed district administrations to provide temporary accommodation facilities for candidates travelling to other districts for the examination and lacking lodging arrangements.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy said APSRTC buses will offer free rides to students appearing for NEET examination on June 21. The minister noted that students can produce their examination hall ticket to avail the free bus journey to the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) centre. “APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) is making special arrangements for students appearing for the NEET examination. We are offering free bus rides for students who produce their hall tickets,” Reddy said in an official release.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

(With Agencies inputs)