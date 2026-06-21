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NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: Security tightened as over 22 lakh candidates set to appear for NEET re-exam; frisking rules, reporting time, dress code

NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination will be held today, Sunday amid tight security across the country. Candidates must follow strict frisking rules, adhere to the prescribed dress code, and report to their examination centres well before the stipulated reporting time.

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Chikkamagaluru: Police and security personnel make arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, at an examination centre, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, June 20, 2026(Photo Credit: PTI)

NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, 2026, (today), with authorities across the country implementing extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The examination will begin at 2:00 PM IST. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. NEET, the single largest examination, will conclude at 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Several states, including New Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have been preparing for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Also Read: NEET UG Re-Test Mock Drill: How well have Centres prepared for the Re-exam? Free Bus, special trains, tight security – how are aspirants reacting? Explained

Special cooling zones have been set up outside all 97 NEET re-examination centres in the national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that special cooling zones have been set up outside all 97 NEET re-examination centres in the national capital. “Delhi government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary difficulties related to transportation, heat or long waiting hours on the day of the exam,” Gupta said. According to Gupta, a total of 97 centres have been designated for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination in the national capital. From special trains to early Metro operations and free bus services, authorities have stepped up arrangements for NEET aspirants. Meanwhile, Telegram has been banned.

The conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination involves close coordination across multiple agencies and levels of administration:

674 City Coordinators overseeing city-level operations

6,669 Observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres

Centre Superintendents and Invigilators at every examination centre

District Administrations, Police Forces and Escort Teams, particularly for the secure transportation of confidential materials

In all, over 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and conduct of the re-examination for 22.79 lakh candidates

Security and Monitoring Framework

NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination:

End-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations under sealed protocols

GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for movement of examination materials CCTV surveillance at all examination centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms

Mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry, with strengthened manpower and equipment at every centre

Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation

Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems Active monitoring of social media platforms is being undertaken to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. NTA has filed complaints with cyber-crime authorities, including I4C/MHA and CBI. Strict action is being taken against all those involved.

Also Read: Another NTA blunder ahead of NEET UG re-test? Nagpur aspirant allotted Abu Dhabi centre, DG Abhishek Singh says, ‘Student has…’

NEET UG Reporting Time and Frisking Rules, Dress Code

Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance.

To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking Candidates must verify the exact address of their examination centre from theadmit card. Map applications may show incorrect pins for centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog related to all NEET updates. Stay focused, manage your time wisely, and give it your best shot. No matter the outcome, be proud of the effort you’ve put in. Wishing all NEET aspirants a smooth exam day and great success ahead. You’ve got this!