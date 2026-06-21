NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: Security tightened as over 22 lakh candidates set to appear for NEET re-exam; frisking rules, reporting time, dress code
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NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: Security tightened as over 22 lakh candidates set to appear for NEET re-exam; frisking rules, reporting time, dress code
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination will be held today, Sunday amid tight security across the country. Candidates must follow strict frisking rules, adhere to the prescribed dress code, and report to their examination centres well before the stipulated reporting time.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, 2026, (today), with authorities across the country implementing extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The examination will begin at 2:00 PM IST. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. NEET, the single largest examination, will conclude at 5:15 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to write the examination up to 6:20 PM. Several states, including New Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have been preparing for the smooth conduct of the examination.
Special cooling zones have been set up outside all 97 NEET re-examination centres in the national capital
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that special cooling zones have been set up outside all 97 NEET re-examination centres in the national capital. “Delhi government has ensured that no family faces unnecessary difficulties related to transportation, heat or long waiting hours on the day of the exam,” Gupta said. According to Gupta, a total of 97 centres have been designated for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination in the national capital. From special trains to early Metro operations and free bus services, authorities have stepped up arrangements for NEET aspirants. Meanwhile, Telegram has been banned.
The conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination involves close coordination across multiple agencies and levels of administration:
674 City Coordinators overseeing city-level operations
6,669 Observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres
Centre Superintendents and Invigilators at every examination centre
District Administrations, Police Forces and Escort Teams, particularly for the secure transportation of confidential materials
In all, over 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and conduct of the re-examination for 22.79 lakh candidates
Security and Monitoring Framework
NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a fair and transparent examination:
End-to-end secure handling of confidential materials to designated locations under sealed protocols
GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for movement of examination materials CCTV surveillance at all examination centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms
Mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry, with strengthened manpower and equipment at every centre
Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation
Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems Active monitoring of social media platforms is being undertaken to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. NTA has filed complaints with cyber-crime authorities, including I4C/MHA and CBI. Strict action is being taken against all those involved.
NEET UG Reporting Time and Frisking Rules, Dress Code
Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance.
To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking Candidates must verify the exact address of their examination centre from theadmit card. Map applications may show incorrect pins for centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.
Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog related to all NEET updates. Stay focused, manage your time wisely, and give it your best shot. No matter the outcome, be proud of the effort you’ve put in. Wishing all NEET aspirants a smooth exam day and great success ahead. You’ve got this!
NEET UG Reporting Time and Frisking Rules, Dress Code
Candidates must report to their examination centre between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 PM, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance.
To facilitate timely entry: Candidates wearing customary or religious attire and those wishing to wear full sleeves or woollens are advised to report early to allow time for thorough frisking Candidates must verify the exact address of their examination centre from theadmit card. Map applications may show incorrect pins for centres and should not be relied upon as the sole reference
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: NTA said facilities such as drinking water, oral rehydration solution (ORS), ambulances, shaded waiting areas and seating arrangements for parents have been arranged at all centres.
Question papers and OMR sheets will be handled under sealed, end-to-end protocols, while Aadhaar-based biometric verification and frisking will be mandatory at all centres.
GPS-enabled transport vehicles and police escorts have been deployed for the movement of examination materials, with support from the Indian Air Force in sensitive areas.
A nationwide mock drill was conducted on June 20 to test all systems, including paper dispatch, entry processes, biometric verification and emergency response mechanisms.
The NTA said facilities such as drinking water, oral rehydration solution (ORS), ambulances, shaded waiting areas and seating arrangements for parents have been arranged at all centres. A wall clock will be installed in every examination room, additional rough sheets will be provided, including for left-handed candidates, and extra time has been allotted to offset entry-related formalities.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: NTA rolls out multi-layered security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination
The country’s largest medical entrance examination, the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, is set to be held on Sunday, June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 examination amid allegations of irregularities.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: 1,38,560 CCTV cameras monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.
The NTA said it is fully prepared to conduct the examination, with more than 95,000 examination rooms equipped with 1,38,560 CCTV cameras monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.
The surveillance network will be supported by AI-based analysis of CCTV feeds and 51,311 jammers supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).
Two invigilators will be deployed in every examination room, supported by more than 10 functionaries at each centre. A total of 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric staff members have been deployed, with face authentication systems introduced to strengthen candidate verification.
Around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers will oversee the conduct of the examination, while each centre will have an average deployment of 40 to 50 security personnel.
NEET UG 2026 Re-test Today LIVE: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination is set to be conducted on Sunday, with authorities across the country implementing extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination